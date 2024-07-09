HAMBURG, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International's highly anticipated hotel, REVERB by Hard Rock® Hamburg, is now open. REVERB by Hard Rock® is a unique hotel brand designed to be an energetic cultural hub for connection, creation and inspiration among music fans, locals and travellers alike. The hotel is located within the historic St. Pauli Bunker and vibrant neighborhood known for its bustling port, remarkable architecture and cultural scene. The property features a modern design, traveller-friendly integrated technology and programming that infuses local music, food and lifestyle.

Hard Rock International Brings Its New Hotel Brand to Europe with Opening of REVERB by Hard Rock® Hamburg

On the premiere of the hotel, John Rees, Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations at Hard Rock International said:

"Our guiding principle in developing REVERB by Hard Rock was to encourage socialising and provide a variety of spaces for guests to fully express themselves. Today's travellers are looking for opportunities to connect with others and be immersed in a melting pot of diverse experiences. To meet these demands, we created a unique hotel brand that is centred around our fans and their passion for music and culture. Following the success of the first REVERB in Atlanta, we are thrilled that Hamburg will be home to our first European REVERB hotel."

Operating the hotel is Hamburg-based hotel group, RIMC Hotels & Resorts. Marek N. Riegger, CEO of RIMC, continued:

"As a family business based in Hamburg, working with Hard Rock on REVERB is a project we are highly passionate about, incomparable to any other hotel and gastronomy project in the world. Its distinctive food and beverage offerings, combined with its spectacular décor, views and architecture are sure to delight travellers and locals alike for a truly unforgettable experience."

A unique hotel concept: inspiring cultural connection

The property is complete with 134 rooms and suites, a range of culinary options, Hamburg's largest public rooftop garden and live music hall. A mix of King, Double Queen and Roadie Bunk Rooms, all feature stylish, comfortable furnishings, plush bedding, fan-inspired artwork, an extensive entertainment system, work areas and bathrooms with premium toiletries. Guests can also choose rooms and suites with stunning views of the expansive Hamburg cityscape or harbour.

Each space within the property is designed with a commitment to lessen environmental impact, dedication to smart technology and an inventive design focused on bringing people together. A total of 4,700 shrubs and 16,000 perennials have been planted on the property. With the help of environmental scientists, around 10,000 m2 of green and communal areas have been created. This makes REVERB by Hard Rock® Hamburg an international flagship project for climate adaptation in large cities.

The REVERB Hamburg City Guide was specially curated in collaboration with Hamburg insiders and local artists, to provide the best tips on local hot spots.

360 degrees of Hamburg: the roof garden

The roof garden on top of REVERB by Hard Rock® Hamburg, which is open to the public, offers a spectacular 360-degree view of the city. It can be reached via 335 steps or the 560-metre-long, rail-lined 'mountain path', which starts at ground level on the north side of the bunker and offers impressive panoramic views as you climb.

Exciting on-site concepts: from day to night

In addition to the hotel, five other outlets on the property are open to hotel guests and visitors:

Constant Grind: the coffee shop above the city

Constant Grind combines bakery, coffee shop and self-service in a cosy atmosphere. Snacks and treats, as well as regional classics such as the Franzbrötchen, complete the offering.





Constant Grind combines bakery, coffee shop and self-service in a cosy atmosphere. Snacks and treats, as well as regional classics such as the Franzbrötchen KARO&PAUL by Frank Rosin : international culinary fusion

KARO &PAUL's is the perfect place to enjoy modern drinks, mingling and dancing, with live music and acts from the region changing daily. Cuisine includes a selection of small dishes from international cuisine plus private dining spaces with a small terrace and a unique view of Hamburg , St. Pauli stadium and harbour. Its gastronomic consultant and namesake is Michelin-star TV Chef Frank Rosin .





KARO Pauli La Sala: a large living room for Hamburg

Main restaurant La Sala serves a variety of specialties from early morning to late night: breakfast for hotel guests and external visitors, Sunday brunch, lunch with buffet and a small selection of lunch dishes, as well as coffee & cake and teatime. In the evening, dinner is served family style, focusing on vegetables as the main course with tapas from international cuisine. Daily live music acts and DJ performances provide the perfect musical accompaniment.





Main restaurant La Sala tapas On the roof: Green Beanie

The urban garden offers a small, seasonally changing range of quick food and drinks from a pop-up container, the "Green Beanie".





The urban garden offers a small, seasonally changing range of quick food and drinks from a pop-up container, the "Green Beanie". Rock Shop®: memorable merch

The Rock Shop® offers Hard Rock® music-inspired clothing and merchandise allowing guests to take home their memories as souvenirs. A mix of Hard Rock classic and seasonal collections will be available in addition to a local Bunker collection and iconic FC St. Pauli merch . The Rock Shop is also available for exclusive rental events, pop ups, concerts and gatherings.

Concerts and culture at the Georg-Elser-Hall

The property houses a new three-field hall for 2,200 people, the Georg-Elser-Hall, which will be used for concerts and cultural events as well as school sports.

Affordable accommodation for artists

In addition to its traditional hotel operations, REVERB by Hard Rock® Hamburg has three 40 m2 furnished guest apartments for artists or scholarship holders that can be booked by Hamburg's cultural institutions. Registration is open and available through the Ministry of Culture and Media.

Room rates start at €160 per night. Learn more at reverb.hardrock.com/hamburg/.

About REVERB by Hard Rock®

REVERB by Hard Rock® is a new select-service hotel designed for the modern music lover; a sanctuary for the eclectic, a place for fans to gather and experience a melting pot of music culture. The hotel features a modern, urban design, user-friendly integrated technology and a program that focuses on local music, food and lifestyle. Hard Rock has been celebrating the spirit of music for nearly five decades; with REVERB, they shine the spotlight directly on the fans. For more information about REVERB by Hard Rock, visit reverb.hardrock.com.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 309 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Its Unity by Hard Rock ™ global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties around the world. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 88,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock Hotels has been honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for five consecutive years, and among the top Upper Upscale Hotels four times in five years. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021 and has since been honored fourfold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB-) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com .

RIMC Hotels & Resorts Group , headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, is one of the leading international hotel companies. It is led by Marek N. Riegger as CEO/Chief Executive Officer. Over the past 30 years, RIMC Hotels and Resorts Group has completed 200 hotel projects in Germany and abroad. The RIMC Hotels and Resorts Group has achieved great success with its idea of operating hotels with tailor-made management solutions and, where necessary, revitalising them. The RIMC Group's diverse portfolio of business hotels, city hotels and resort hotels in various categories is currently a healthy and promising mix of hotel products. Further hotel projects in the German and international markets are planned for 2024 and beyond.

http://www.rimc.de/

