Hard Rock International Celebrates 2025 Holiday Season With 'Hard Rock the Holidays' Light Show Spectacular at The Guitar Hotel in South Florida, Hotel Vacation Deals, Giftable Limited-Edition Merch Honoring Bruce Springsteen Fans, and More

"We are excited to welcome guests for another unforgettable holiday season, Hard Rock style," said Jeff Hook, Chief Operating Officer at Hard Rock International. "This year's celebrations bring holiday cheer into every aspect of the Hard Rock experience, offering something special for families, couples, gamers, music fans, and everyone who walks through our doors."

'Hard Rock the Holidays' Family-Friendly Light Show Spectacular at The Guitar Hotel

Whether you're escaping the chill or soaking up the holiday season as a Florida native, from Nov. 29 to Jan. 3, The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will transform into a magical winter wonderland for guests of all ages with a dazzling Hard Rock the Holidays light show spectacular. The festival will light up The Guitar Hotel with over 2 million LED lights to the tune of classic holiday hits with dazzling displays, themed activities, interactive photo moments, and world-class seasonal holiday food & beverages.

Tickets start at $35 for Unity™ by Hard Rock members. Children six years old and under may attend for free with their families. For more information, tickets, and event updates, visit HARDROCKTHEHOLIDAYS.COM or follow @HardRockHolly on social media.

Hard Rock Hotels

Whether you're exploring Hamburg's Christmas markets, Madrid's colorful plazas, the calm beaches of the Caribbean or Mexico, or New York's iconic holiday experiences, Hard Rock Hotels and REVERB by Hard Rock® hotels around the globe will be brimming with festive charm. From radiant trees and lights, to curated culinary events, vibrant live music, and more, you can experience the holiday magic at Hard Rock.

Hard Rock invites fans to give the gift of travel with a limited-time holiday booking sale, valid for stays between Dec. 20, 2025 through Aug. 31, 2026. From Nov. 12 to Dec. 7, guests who book directly through the Hard Rock Hotels website will receive up to 30% off their stay at participating city and resort hotels and up to 55% off their stay at participating all-inclusive hotels. Unity™ by Hard Rock loyalty program members are eligible for even more savings and benefits.

Hard Rock Live

There's no better gift for music or comedy fans than something they can experience with their loved ones. This holiday season, Hard Rock Live venues will host concerts and standup specials from Earth, Wind & Fire at Hard Rock Live Atlantic City, N.J., John Mulaney at Hard Rock Live Hollywood, Fla., David Foster & Katharine McPhee at Hard Rock Live Rockford, Ill., Sara Evans Holiday Road Tour at Hard Rock Live Bristol, Va., and Mike Tyson Presents: Return of the Mike Tour at Hard Rock Live venues in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hollywood, Fla. and Atlantic City, NJ. Visit entertainment.hardrock.com to find shows near you.

Rock Shops

Just in time for holiday shopping and gift guides, Hard Rock is launching the Bruce Springsteen limited-edition collection, which honors longtime fans and new fans who continue to discover his incredible discography. Available now online and at select Rock Shops, the Hard Rock x Bruce Springsteen limited-edition collection features a t-shirt of the Jersey proud icon holding a guitar, a t-shirt with the legendary concert intro for the E Street Band, a button-up collared shirt perfect for representing the Springsteen fandom or sporting to his next show, and a collector pin. A portion of proceeds from each sale will benefit the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music, an organization that preserves the legacy of Bruce Springsteen and celebrates the history of American music and its diversity of artists and genres.

Fans can get up to 50% off in-store on Black Friday and up to 60% off on Cyber Monday across the entire Rock Shop®, including classic Hard Rock Cafe tees & hoodies and merch representing incredible athletes & artists from the likes of Lionel Messi, Oracle Red Bull Racing, and The Grateful Dead.

Throughout December, Hard Rock will offer daily holiday deals on tees, hoodies, accessories, and more. Visit shop.hardrock.com to find your nearest Rock Shop® or browse holiday gifts online.

Hard Rock Cafes

Diners can enjoy festive food and cocktails at Hard Rock Cafes worldwide this holiday season. In the U.S., Hard Rock Cafes are open on Thanksgiving Day for dine-in meals or take-home feasts for families and gatherings of all sizes, featuring Thanksgiving dinner classics like roasted turkey breast, stuffing, and cranberry sauce made by scratch by Hard Rock Cafe's talented chefs, as well as pumpkin pie and a delicious Autumn Apple Fizz.

Throughout December, diners can enjoy the limited-time Celebrate Together holiday menu featuring two signature cocktails, the Autumn Apple Fizz and the Blackberry Rocker, alongside a delicious selection of seasonal dishes, including New York strip steak, a cranberry burger, and caramel apple cheesecake.

Families are invited to join the festivities at Breakfast with Santa events at participating Hard Rock Cafe locations. Visit cafe.hardrock.com to find your nearest Cafe and event listings.

Hard Rock Games

Through December 31, players of the free-to-play Neverland Casino by Hard Rock Games can kick off the holiday season with a chance to win big through Hard Rock Games' $1,000,000 Royal Giveaway, which includes thousands of ways to win cash prizes plus rewards like Rock Shop® merchandise and exclusive in-game virtual goods. It's free to download and each registered player will receive one spin of the prize wheel. Terms & conditions apply.

Hard Rock Bet

Hard Rock Bet players can join in the holiday spirit during Unity™ by Hard Rock Week, December 8-14! During that time, Hard Rock Bet will feature special promotions and rewards for Unity members on the Hard Rock Bet app, including a 2x online Unity Point Day, 2x Unity Tier Credit Day, and Unity Point transfer bonuses – allowing players to earn more towards the redemption of great prizes in the online Reward Store on Hard Rock Bet.

Visit https://www.hardrock.com/hard-rock-holidays.aspx for more on holiday festivities at Hard Rock locations around the world.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 venues including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Locations and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity™ by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

