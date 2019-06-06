Hard Rock International Debuts Its Most Extensive Menu Innovation Headlined By Award-Winning Steak Burgers

The star of the show, Hard Rock Cafe's new and award-winning Steak Burgers, are created with a proprietary beef blend to produce the most flavorful burger possible. Just like the strings of a guitar must be perfectly tuned to play a great melody, every detail matters when building the best burger. From premium accompaniments like freshly baked, toasted buns to signature sauces and produce at its prime, Hard Rock Cafe's new Steak Burgers let everyone eat like a legend. The delicious lineup includes:

The 24-Karat Gold Leaf Steak Burger ™ – The shining star of the lineup is this first-of-its-kind burger with bling. A ½-lb. fresh Steak Burger topped with 24-Karat edible gold leaf with Tillamook cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, vine-ripened tomato and red onion. It's glitz, glamour and pure gold – a legendary bite only available at Hard Rock! Through the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, a portion of all proceeds from the 24-Karat Gold Leaf Steak Burger™ will benefit Action Against Hunger to assist in the fight against world hunger. Hard Rock's ongoing philanthropic efforts support the brand's " Love All - Serve All," "Take Time to Be Kind," and "Save the Planet" mottos, while honoring its commitment to giving back to the community and making the world a better place to be.

– The shining star of the lineup is this first-of-its-kind burger with bling. A ½-lb. fresh Steak Burger topped with 24-Karat edible gold leaf with Tillamook cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, vine-ripened tomato and red onion. It's glitz, glamour and pure gold – a legendary bite only available at Hard Rock! Through the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, a portion of all proceeds from the 24-Karat Gold Leaf Steak Burger™ will benefit Action Against Hunger to assist in the fight against world hunger. Hard Rock's ongoing philanthropic efforts support the brand's " - Serve All," "Take Time to Be Kind," and "Save the Planet" mottos, while honoring its commitment to giving back to the community and making the world a better place to be. The Original Legendary® Burger – The burger that started it all! This fan-favorite is a ½-lb. fresh Steak Burger with applewood bacon, Tillamook cheddar cheese, crispy onion ring, leaf lettuce and vine-ripened tomato, served with Hard Rock's signature steak sauce on the side.

– The burger that started it all! This fan-favorite is a ½-lb. fresh Steak Burger with applewood bacon, Tillamook cheddar cheese, crispy onion ring, leaf lettuce and vine-ripened tomato, served with Hard Rock's signature steak sauce on the side. The Big Cheeseburger – A ½-lb. of cheesy greatness, this burger features three slices of Tillamook cheddar cheese melted on a ½-lb. fresh Steak Burger, served with leaf lettuce, vine-ripened tomato and red onion.

– A ½-lb. of cheesy greatness, this burger features three slices of Tillamook cheddar cheese melted on a ½-lb. fresh Steak Burger, served with leaf lettuce, vine-ripened tomato and red onion. Double Decker Double Cheeseburger – A tribute to Hard Rock's 1971 "Down Home Double Burger" and the iconic double decker buses synonymous to the brand's London roots, this burgers consists of one full pound of two stacked ½-lb. fresh Steak Burgers with American cheese, mayonnaise, leaf lettuce, vine-ripened tomato and red onion.

– A tribute to Hard Rock's 1971 "Down Home Double Burger" and the iconic double decker buses synonymous to the brand's roots, this burgers consists of one full pound of two stacked ½-lb. fresh Steak Burgers with American cheese, mayonnaise, leaf lettuce, vine-ripened tomato and red onion. BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger – This ½-lb. fresh Steak Burger is seasoned and seared with a signature spice blend, topped with house-made barbecue sauce, crispy shoestring onions, Tillamook cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, leaf lettuce and vine-ripened tomato.

"Our goal is to bring the highest quality food, drink and entertainment to our guests each time they visit. This menu innovation represents the most significant in the brand's history and reflects our goals of ensuring everything from our music to our menu is fresh at Hard Rock locations around the world," said Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations at Hard Rock International. "We are excited to introduce our award-winning Steak Burgers, Boozy Milkshakes, Sliders and Shareables, including our impressive and indulgent 24-Karat Gold Leaf Steak Burger™, as part of our world-class, immersive dining and entertainment experience."

While new to the menu, Hard Rock Cafe's Steak Burgers are not new to the spotlight. The brand's signature Steak Burger has already collected awards ahead of its global launch, including accolades such as "Fan Favorite" at the 2019 Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale Burger Battle, "Best Burger" in the 2019 Porthole Cruise Editor-in-Chief Awards and "Ultimate Winner/Best in Miami" at the 2018 Miami Times Burgerfest.

Shake It Up

Fans will be in the spirit to snap a picture of Hard Rock Cafe's new Boozy Milkshakes before they sip, thanks to Instagram-worthy visuals such as enchanting garnishes and brightly colored toppings. With a twist on classic flavors like Strawberry Cheesecake and Cookies n' Cream, guests can enjoy these over-the-top milkshakes in both boozy and non-alcoholic versions alongside a Steak Burger or on its own as a scandalously-spiked dessert.

Throughout the year, Hard Rock Cafe will offer limited-time milkshake varieties timed to special occasions or holidays. Fan-favorite milkshakes that debuted for Valentine's Day, St. Patrick's Day and Pride month gave guests a sneak peek at these exclusive boozy beverages that will be released throughout the year. For fans looking for a sweet treat without the alcohol, non-boozy milkshake options are available in the same tasty flavors so fans of all ages can join in on the fun.

Create Adventure and Customize Your Flavor Experience

Guests looking to create their own playlist of menu items will enjoy Hard Rock Cafe's new Sliders and Shareables. From the delicious One Night in Bangkok Spicy Shrimp™ to Whiskey Bacon Jam Sliders and Three Cheese and Roma Tomato Flatbread, everyone at the table can indulge in their favorite menu items. Whether fans want to take a solo flavor adventure during their meal or gather with friends to mix and match slider and shareable plates, guests will enjoy curating their own dining and entertainment experience at Hard Rock Cafe.

Celebrate the New Menu with Hard Rock Cafe's Burgers & Beats Launch Events

Hard Rock Cafe locations around the world will celebrate the new menu on June 14, 2019 by drawing on the spirit of the Hard Rock brand, inviting fans to take a first bite of the new menu and enjoy exciting Burgers & Beats launch events. Hard Rock's Burgers & Beats events will feature live musical performances from popular bands and DJs, with major kickoff events taking place at Hard Rock Cafe New York Times Square, Hollywood Blvd., Las Vegas, Nashville, Boston, Chicago, Madrid and Rome. For additional details on Hard Rock's Burgers & Beats events, guests can check with their local Cafes to learn more about the celebration and how they can join the party.

Those looking to dine at Hard Rock Cafe can find their local Cafe and make a reservation by visiting www.hardrockcafe.com/locations.aspx. To purchase Hard Rock Cafe merchandise, visit the online Rock Shop® at www.shop.hardrock.com. For additional information on the Hard Rock Cafe brand, visit www.hardrockcafe.com/.

Hard Rock International

About Hard Rock®:

With venues in 73 countries including 184 cafes, 237 Rock Shops®, 28 hotels and 11 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise available in Rock Shops and online at https://shop.hardrock.com. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands including Hard Rock Live® performance venues. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company's two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. Other exciting Hotel & Casino locations include Atlantic City and Punta Cana. Hard Rock Hotels are located in vibrant city and resort destinations such as Bali, Cancun, Daytona Beach, Desaru Coast, Ibiza, London, Orlando and Shenzhen. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include Piccadilly Circus in the United Kingdom, Kathmandu, Nepal, Kyoto, Japan, Asuncion, Paraguay and Chandigarh, India. New Hard Rock Hotel, Casino or Hotel & Casino projects include Amsterdam, Berlin, Budapest, Dublin, Los Cabos, Madrid, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Sacramento, Dalian and Haikou in China. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com.

SOURCE Hard Rock International

Related Links

http://www.hardrock.com

