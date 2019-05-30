Hard Rock International Debuts New "All is One" Merchandise Collections

With bold rainbow colors, the Pride Collection includes a hat, hoodie, tote, crop top, t-shirt and pin that will feature the silhouette logo of the legendary Freddie Mercury to honor Hard Rock's 2019 global Pride Partner, The Mercury Phoenix Trust. The Mercury Phoenix Trust was created in memory of Freddie Mercury by Queen band members Brian May and Roger Taylor and their manager Jim Beach to support the global fight against HIV/AIDS. A portion of sales from the Pride Collection will be donated to The Mercury Phoenix Trust. Fans can visit www.shop.hardrock.com/pridecollection to shop the Pride Collection, which is highlighted by items such as:

Pride Tee – This classic dark grey tee features the Hard Rock logo with a bold, rainbow-colored silhouette and "All Is One" written beneath the logo.

– This classic dark grey tee features the Hard Rock logo with a bold, rainbow-colored silhouette and "All Is One" written beneath the logo. Pride Tank – Inspired by Freddie Mercury's iconic tank tops, Hard Rock's Pride Tank is white and features the Hard Rock logo, a bold, rainbow-colored silhouette and "All Is One" written beneath the logo.

– Inspired by iconic tank tops, Hard Rock's Pride Tank is white and features the Hard Rock logo, a bold, rainbow-colored silhouette and "All Is One" written beneath the logo. Pride Tote – This versatile tote bag is black with the Hard Rock logo, a bold, rainbow-colored silhouette logo and "All Is One" written beneath the logo, perfect for carrying around personal items in style.

"We are incredibly proud of our Pride Collection, as it not only embodies one of our core mottos, 'All is One,' but also supports The Mercury Phoenix Trust, a proud partner of Hard Rock's for nearly a decade," said Edward Deutscher, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and eCommerce at Hard Rock International. "All three of our new merchandise collections provide guests with a unique variety of merchandise with something for every music fan."

About the Heritage Collection

Along with the Pride Collection, Hard Rock is taking a page out of its iconic narrative by celebrating the 1970s – the decade Hard Rock Cafe was founded. The Heritage Collection borrows the same vintage style cues and funky color tones that helped shape the legendary era, while tracing back to Hard Rock's roots. Fans can visit www.shop.hardrock.com/heritagecollection to shop the Heritage Collection, which is highlighted by items such as:

Heritage Hamburger Tee : This retro-inspired tee features an old-school Hard Rock Cafe logo, throwback 71 cent price bubble and a smiling, guitar-strumming, burger.

: This retro-inspired tee features an old-school Hard Rock Cafe logo, throwback price bubble and a smiling, guitar-strumming, burger. Heritage Women's Classic Logo Tie Up Tank : Inspired by an era where free-spirited fashion truly came to life, this honey-mustard yellow tank features the original Hard Rock Cafe logo.

: Inspired by an era where free-spirited fashion truly came to life, this honey-mustard yellow tank features the original Hard Rock Cafe logo. Heritage Love All – Serve All Hat: This retro-inspired, honey-mustard yellow cap features an embroidered sunrise logo and Hard Rock's " Love All – Serve All" motto above an adjustable strap.

About the Classics Collection

Hard Rock Cafe is known around the globe for its legendary logo, and the Classics Collection highlights the clean, simplistic style that brings to life each unique Hard Rock location. Guests from near and far can pick up classic logo tees, hoodies and drinkware at locations globally to add a unique piece of Hard Rock memorabilia to their collection. Fans can visit www.shop.hardrock.com/classicscollection to shop the Classics Collection, which is highlighted by items such as:

Classic Logo Tee – Stylish for him or her, this classic rock n' roll tee comes in navy and black and features the Hard Rock Cafe logo with city names unique to each cafe.

– Stylish for him or her, this classic rock n' roll tee comes in navy and black and features the Hard Rock Cafe logo with city names unique to each cafe. Classic Pullover Hood – This classic hoodie comes in navy and black and features the iconic Hard Rock logo with city names unique to each cafe.

– This classic hoodie comes in navy and black and features the iconic Hard Rock logo with city names unique to each cafe. Classic Flag Repeat City Name Tee – When you pair rock n' roll with country pride, you get this classic tee that gives the iconic Hard Rock logo center stage, while featuring a variety of flags from countries around the globe.

Guests looking to purchase additional merchandise can visit their local Hard Rock Cafe or visit the online Rock Shop at www.shop.hardrock.com. Those looking to dine at Hard Rock Cafe can find their local Cafe and make a reservation by visiting www.hardrockcafe.com/locations.aspx. For additional information on the Hard Rock Cafe brand, please visit www.hardrockcafe.com.

