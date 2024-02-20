Hard Rock International Joins Forces with Major Food Group to Bring New and Exclusive Dining Experiences to Its Hotel and Casino Guests

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International is partnering with Major Food Group (MFG) to develop and curate dining experiences at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino properties around the globe. MFG's support of Hard Rock will extend to proposed projects as well.

Through the strategic partnership with Hard Rock, MFG will act in an advisory role to curate new food and beverage programming at existing integrated resort locations such as Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. In addition, MFG will support restaurant concept creation for Hard Rock properties in development like Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Athens.

"We always strive to provide our guests with memorable dining experiences, so we could think of no better partner to take things to new levels at these properties than the team at Major Food Group," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming. "We look forward to a terrific collaboration and bringing exciting new options to our guests."

Jeff Zalaznick, Co-Owner of Major Food Group added, "This is a truly unique opportunity to bring MFG's deep expertise and innovation together with a hotel and casino leader to provide incredible food and beverage experiences for Hard Rock guests at locations both here and abroad."

This partnership builds upon the ongoing collaborative efforts between the two world-renowned hospitality brands following the successful CARBONE residency at Cipresso at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in December. The incredible dining experience was part of the New Era in Gaming for Florida celebration marking Seminole Gaming's historic launch of Craps, Roulette and Sports Betting at six properties across the state.

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 309 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 88,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2023, Hard Rock Hotels was honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study as the number one Upper Upscale Hotels brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for the fourth time over the last five years. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads, Best Brands for Social Impact, Customer Service All-Star and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021, and has since been honored threefold. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

Major Food Group (MFG) is one of the most celebrated, innovative, and successful companies in the history of the hospitality business. Founded a decade ago by Jeff Zalaznick, Mario Carbone, and Rich Torrisi, MFG has established a global empire that exceeds forty restaurants, private clubs, bars, and hotels, spanning seven countries, and has redefined industry standards along the way. Among the brand's numerous iconic concepts—which represent the pinnacle of dining and luxury in cities from New York, Miami and Las Vegas to Paris, Toronto, Hong Kong and the Middle East —are CARBONE, The Grill, Dirty French, ZZ's Club, Sadelle's, Contessa, and Torrisi Bar & Restaurant. While each brand this creative force brings to life is distinct, they all reflect MFG's refined, celebratory, and thoroughly contemporary approach to its craft.

