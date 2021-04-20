Hard Rock International Joins The World Wildlife Fund In Earth Hour Event To Take On Climate Change

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating the brand's commitment to its "Save The Plant" motto, Hard Rock International once again joined World Wildlife Fund in its Earth Hour movement. In 2019, 18 Hard Rock Hotels around the world participated and conserved 11,919.41 kilowatts; enough energy to power more than 50 outdoor concerts. This year, the brand upped its numbers drastically with participation from 24 Hotels, 10 Casinos and 67 Cafes, conserving over 200,000 kilowatts.

The Earth Hour movement is an annual event orchestrated by World Wildlife Fund (WWF) – an international non-governmental organization that works to preserve wildlife and the environment – which encourages millions of people, businesses and landmarks across the world to "go dark" for 60 minutes and show their commitment to fighting climate change and protecting the planet. Hard Rock has played an integral role in previous years' Earth Hour movements and contributed in numerous ways to the 2021 event, including:

Cafes: 67 Hard Rock Cafes participated, some with their marquees switched off to a black screen, and others who turned off their guitar display in the front of the building

Hotels: 24 participating Hard Rock Hotels went dark for 60 minutes by shutting off non-essential lights and had additional related amenities available for guests to enjoy, varying per location. Activations included glow-in-the-dark cocktails, yoga in the dark, beach clean-up, luminous painting, a fire show and much more

Hotels & Casinos: The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood shut down its renowned Guitar Façade from 8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. to "go dark." Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana turned off non-essential lights in public areas and the guitar at the front of the hotel, while also inviting guests to turn off lights in their room and watch a fluorescent dance show. Seminole Classic Casino turned off its lights at 8:30 p.m. within the designated area and had an acoustic performer begin their set to commemorate Earth Hour

"Hard Rock is incredibly honored to once again participate in the Earth Hour initiative organized by World Wildlife Fund, and support this important and impactful effort through a company-wide contribution of over 200,000 kilowatts in saved energy," said Jim Allen, Chief Executive Officer for Hard Rock International. "Hard Rock continuously works to enforce our 'Save The Planet' motto substantial action that makes a real difference in the world. We look forward to supporting the Earth Hour initiative for many years to come!"

Participating Hard Rock properties include:

Cafes: Las Vegas , New York , Pigeon Forge , Niagara Falls, Philadelphia , Chicago , Orlando , Miami , Hollywood Blvd, Boston , Foxwoods, Denver , Pittsburgh , Hollywood FL , Myrtle Beach , Key West , San Francisco , San Antonio , Biloxi , Seattle , Honolulu , New Orleans , Memphis , Baltimore, Washington DC , Nashville , Atlanta

, , , Niagara Falls, , , , , Hollywood Blvd, , Foxwoods, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Hotels: Amsterdam , Bali , Cancun , Dalian , Davos , Daytona, Desaru Coast, Dublin , Goa , Guadalajara , London , Los Cabos , Madrid , Maldives , Orlando , Penang , Punta Cana , Riviera Maya, San Diego , Shenzen, Tenerife Ibiza, Vallarta, REVERB Downtown Atlanta

, , , , , Daytona, Desaru Coast, , , , , , , , , , , Riviera Maya, , Shenzen, Tenerife Ibiza, Vallarta, REVERB Downtown Atlanta Hotels & Casinos: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, Seminole Classic Casino, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

Imagery and video of Hard Rock's Earth Hour participation can be found here.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 239 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock International was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes and also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. In addition, Hard Rock Hotels was named one of the top performing hotel brands in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the second consecutive year. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

