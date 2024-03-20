Hard Rock International Joins World Wildlife Fund to Go Dark for Earth Hour 2024

On March 23, Hard Rock Cafes, Casinos and Hotels around the globe will participate in Earth Hour 2024 by "going dark" from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (local property time). Guests at participating properties' restaurants, bars, Rock Shops®, hotel rooms, lobbies and outdoor spaces will partake in the movement by engaging in fun, entertaining activities, all without the use of electricity for 60 minutes. These include candle-lit dinners, acoustic musical performances, flame shows, cocktail promotions, as well as kid-focused events at ROXITY Kids Clubs at Hard Rock Hotels.

Collectively, Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming properties have conserved more than 14,000 kWh since 2019 by joining Earth Hour each year, with 2023 being Hard Rock's most impactful year to date with 135 cafes, casinos and hotels honoring the initiative.

"We're honored to play a part in World Wildlife Fund's global Earth Hour initiative to raise awareness of the things we can all do to help "Save the Planet" – a motto at the heart of Hard Rock's DNA," said Paul Pellizzari, Vice President of Global Social Responsibility for Hard Rock International. "We hope that after guests and team members at our properties experience Earth Hour Hard Rock-style, they'll be motivated to take a broader commitment to protect our planet at home and in their everyday lives."

To learn more about Hard Rock's mottos and Save the Planet commitment, visit www.hardrock.com/living-our-mottos.aspx. Additional information on Hard Rock International can be found by visiting www.hardrock.com.

About Hard Rock®:

