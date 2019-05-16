Hard Rock International Launches "On Tour" Travel Collection In Partnership With Grown Up Licenses Limited

The collection will be available worldwide in multiple retail distribution channels including specialty retailers, music stores and larger retail chains beginning summer 2019.

"As a restaurant and hospitality brand with a global footprint, entering into the luggage, soft bags and accessories space is a natural extension and we are excited about our collaboration with Grown Up Licenses Limited, an industry leader," said Mark Linduski, Director of Licensing for Hard Rock International. "This collection incorporates high-quality, fashion and function into products for every age and lifestyle, from those looking to travel the world, enjoy a weekend getaway or ready to head back to school in style. Our global partnership with Grown Up Licenses Limited further strengthens our strategic initiative to expand retail distribution of the Hard Rock brand outside of traditional Hard Rock retail properties."

"We at Grown Up Licenses Limited are looking forward to working closely with the Hard Rock brand and are proud to be selected as the global partner for the Hard Rock "On Tour" collection," said Morten Henriksen, Managing Director at Grown Up Licenses Limited. "Our first pieces will be ready this summer, just in time for consumers' summer travels. These items will become immediate collectibles with fans touring the world."

To learn more about potential licensing opportunities with Hard Rock, contact Mark Linduski, Director of Licensing for Hard Rock International, at Mark.Linduski@hardrock.com. Those looking to dine at Hard Rock Cafe can find their local Cafe and make a reservation by visiting www.hardrockcafe.com/locations.aspx. To purchase Hard Rock Cafe merchandise, visit the online Rock Shop® at www.shop.hardrock.com. For additional information on the Hard Rock Cafe brand, please visit www.hardrockcafe.com.

Hard Rock International

About Hard Rock®:

With venues in 73 countries including 184 cafes, 237 Rock Shops®, 28 hotels and 11 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise available in Rock Shops and online at https://shop.hardrock.com. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands including Hard Rock Live® performance venues. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company's two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. Other exciting Hotel & Casino locations include Atlantic City and Punta Cana. Hard Rock Hotels are located in vibrant city and resort destinations such as Bali, Cancun, Daytona Beach, Desaru Coast, Ibiza, London, Orlando and Shenzhen. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include Piccadilly Circus in the United Kingdom, Kathmandu, Nepal, Kyoto, Japan, Asuncion, Paraguay and Chandigarh, India. New Hard Rock Hotel, Casino or Hotel & Casino projects include Amsterdam, Berlin, Budapest, Dublin, Los Cabos, Madrid, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Sacramento, Dalian and Haikou in China. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com.

Grown Up Licenses Limited

Grown Up Licenses Ltd is an international Bags, Luggage & Accessories company with Headquarters in Hong Kong, operations in Shenzhen and brand licensing and marketing in Aarhus, Denmark.

Grown Up Licenses Ltd is a part of Grown Up Group, one of the world's leading companies producing bags, luggage and accessories. Grown Up Group has four factories in Asia and also boasts an extensive network of partner factories. Grown Up Group has more than 2500 employees and a state-of-the -art design and development center. Their designers, from several countries, are working with some of the leading brands within the industry, combining Scandinavian design tradition with global customer needs.

