Hard Rock International Marks 20 Years Of Support For Breast Cancer Awareness And Research Through Annual PINKTOBER® Campaign

"For 20 years, Hard Rock International has been a proud supporter of breast cancer awareness and research efforts around the globe, raising over $7 million through our annual programming," said Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer of Hard Rock International. "The work our Cafes, Hotels, Casinos and Rock Shops do on a global and local level to support this cause and spread a message of strength, hope and awareness is important to our brand, philanthropic partners around the world and the family and friends affected by this disease."

Sleep in Pink

Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos are going pink across the globe as the brand continues its worldwide support of PINKTOBER®, with one-of-a-kind branded events and activations across the brand's International hotel and casino portfolio. From community driven local events to immersive on-property activations – here's a glimpse at Hard Rock International's PINKTOBER® programming: Visit Hard Rock Hotel Desaru Coast and jam out with a custom pink Fender® Player Series Stratocaster when you stay in their pink suite with proceeds going to the Breast Cancer Support Group (Johor Bahru). Both Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood and Tampa will be sponsoring their local American Cancer Society - Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Biloxi has a team in their local walk. Visit here to donate to your local team.

Please visit https://www.hardrockhotels.com/search and contact your local hotel to join their cause.

Pink is the Color for Fall

Hard Rock's Rock Shop® locations and the brand's online retail site will help guests show their pink pride with exclusive PINKTOBER merchandise including limited-edition pins, t-shirts, bracelets, keychains, hats and more. The exclusive items will display "BRAVE" written on the front with a pink ribbon accompanied by the Hard Rock PINKTOBER logo. Proceeds from the PINKTOBER collection will be donated to the Hard Rock Heals Foundation in support of breast cancer awareness causes around the globe. Those looking to shop PINKTOBER merchandise can visit the Rock Shop at participating Hard Rock Cafe locations or the online Rock Shop at https://shop.hardrock.com.

Participate in PINKTOBER

Guests wanting to show their support and participate in the pink party can visit Cafes around the globe and take part in fundraising activations benefiting local breast cancer charities from Oct. 1 to Oct. 29, 2019. Events include live music performances, craft nights and other fundraisers. To find out what your local Cafe has planned to support their local charity partners, visit www.hardrockcafe.com/locations.aspx.

The Flavors of Pink

Participating Hard Rock Cafe® locations will feature a limited-time cocktail called "Drink Pink Punch" to generate awareness for breast cancer. The delicious Drink Pink Punch cocktail includes Beefeater Pink Gin, the tropical flavors of guava, banana, pineapple and strawberries finished with a house-made guava foam and rainbow candies.

Those looking to dine at Hard Rock Cafe can find their local Cafe and make a reservation by visiting www.hardrockcafe.com/locations.aspx. To purchase Hard Rock Cafe merchandise, visit the online Rock Shop at https://shop.hardrock.com. For additional information on the Hard Rock Cafe brand, visit www.hardrockcafe.com/.



Hard Rock Heals Foundation:

The Hard Rock Heals Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization and oversees all philanthropic outreach for Hard Rock International. Music is energy; it stirs emotion, inspires, connects and restores. The Hard Rock Heals Foundation exists to improve lives through the power of music. Since its inception in 1971, Hard Rock International has brought people together through the power of music. We have developed partnerships with artists ranging from emerging to iconic in support of charitable efforts around the world. The Hard Rock Heals Foundation provides grants and assistance to individuals whose goal is to heal through the power of music. Partnerships with like-minded, music-centric organizations allow Hard Rock Heals Foundation the opportunity to improve lives and promote wellness.

About Hard Rock ® :

With venues in 75 countries spanning 259 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

SOURCE Hard Rock International

Related Links

http://www.hardrock.com

