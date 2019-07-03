Hard Rock International Named To Forbes Magazine's 2019 List Of America's Best Employers For Women

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International has been recognized as part of Forbes Magazine's 2019 list of America's Best Employers for Women within the travel and leisure category for the second consecutive year. The list of America's Best Employers for Women has been chosen in partnership with Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, based on an independent survey from a vast sample of 60,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations.

"I'm incredibly honored to be a part of an organization that understands the importance of diversity," said Tracy Bradford, Executive Vice President of Administration, and Founder of Seminole and Hard Rock Women in Leadership. "Hard Rock displays this understanding through action by maintaining programs designed to mentor, develop and empower future leaders in all aspects of our business."

Since implementing the Women in Leadership (WIL) program in 2017, Hard Rock International has seen an increase in female representation within leadership roles. In that time, female employees represented at the director and vice president level have risen to 32 percent and 27 percent respectively, both of which are above the industry standard of 22 percent.

In addition to its corporate headquarters, Hard Rock employs more than 45,000 team members among its corporate-owned cafe, hotel and casino locations globally. Hard Rock International works to improve lives, help communities and sustain the earth, infusing the power of music into all they do in nearly 250 communities around the world.

To view Forbes Magazine's full list of America's Best Employers for Women, please visit www.forbes.com/best-employers-women. For additional information on Hard Rock International, please visit www.hardrock.com.

