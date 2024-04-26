Hard Rock International, Seminole Gaming, Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises Announce Global Partnership, Bringing Travel Benefits Across Land and Sea

The millions of combined members of the brands' casino rewards programs will enjoy reciprocal benefits through Unity by Hard Rock, Royal Caribbean's Club Royale and Celebrity Cruises' Blue Chip Club anytime they play, stay, dine or shop at participating Hard Rock locations, or sail on Royal Caribbean and Celebrity ships.

"Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming are thrilled to help our valued guests and team members bring their love of entertainment, traveling, dining and gaming to the high seas through this incredible 'no limits' partnership with our South Florida neighbors at Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises," said Jeff Hook, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Seminole Hard Rock Support Services, which supports both Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. "Whether extending their cruise vacation at one of our port-adjacent properties, visiting one of the participating Hard Rock Hotel and Cafe locations worldwide or enjoying the cruise lines' ships sailing around the world, travelers will have new ways to enjoy the best of what Hard Rock, Seminole Casinos and Royal Caribbean and Celebrity have to offer."

Through this partnership:

Unity by Hard Rock loyalty members will receive discounts on Royal Caribbean and Celebrity vacations and can qualify for invite-only cruise giveaways. Top-tier loyalty members will also receive an annual complimentary cruise on select ships and itineraries.

Club Royale and Blue Chip Club members can make their Hard Rock visits even more memorable with exclusive discounts and perks at participating Hard Rock locations, including annual complimentary trips at select Hard Rock hotels and casinos worldwide for premium tier Club Royale and Blue Chip members.

"Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming are the perfect partners for Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises. This partnership expands the ways our guests can enjoy their vacations and experience entertainment, dining and gaming from ship to shore," said Jesse Hopfinger, Senior Vice President, Onboard Revenue, Royal Caribbean International. "We are also excited to welcome Hard Rock fans to make memories with us on amazing vacations that serve up everything they could want and more while visiting beautiful destinations around the world, including our award-winning private island – Perfect Day at CocoCay – in The Bahamas."

Iconic Ways to Celebrate

The brands will kick off this special partnership with celebrations this weekend. Tonight, Friday, April 26, Zedd will headline a star-studded celebration at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Guitar Hotel Pool, alongside activations and giveaways, including a cruise giveaway on Royal Caribbean's new, record-breaking vacation, Icon of the Seas. Ticket information is available at Casino.HardRock.com/Hollywood.

Tomorrow, Saturday, April 27, the celebration will continue at Royal Caribbean's Terminal A at PortMiami with music and giveaways. Surprise events and pop-up activations presented by Hard Rock will also come to life on Icon's 7-night Caribbean getaway departing that day to Perfect Day at CocoCay; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, and Roatan, Honduras. A special highlight at Basecamp, a laidback spot for bites on board, will be Hard Rock Cafe's legendary Messi Burger named after Lionel Messi, the global soccer sensation who is both a Hard Rock brand ambassador and the Icon of Icon. Messi Burgers will be available at no cost throughout the sailing, plus giveaways of mini soccer balls and sunglasses.

Furthermore, the benefits of the new partnership extend beyond the brands' casino rewards club members. Global team members of the combined companies, including 20,000+ in Florida, will enjoy special discounts at participating Hard Rock and Seminole Casinos, hotels and cafes worldwide, with a discount on food, nonalcoholic beverages, select retail and select Royal Caribbean and Celebrity vacations.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 309 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 88,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock Hotels has been honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for two consecutive years, and among the top Upper Upscale Hotels for four consecutive years. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021 and has since been honored threefold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Seminole Gaming:

Seminole Gaming manages six Florida casino enterprises for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood, Fla. Seminole Gaming has long been recognized for its industry innovations and success. The Seminole Tribe was the first Indian Tribe in North America to open Ultimate Bingo, a high-stakes bingo hall and casino, which debuted in 1979 and became the forerunner of the Indian Gaming movement. Seminole Gaming is currently the only gaming company with investment grade ratings from all three primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB), Moody's Corporation (Baa2) and Fitch Ratings (BBB).

About Royal Caribbean International:

Royal Caribbean International, part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line's game-changing ships and private destinations revolutionize vacations with innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 21 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including the line's top-rated private destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on X and visiting www.RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to book, vacationers can visit www.RoyalCaribbean.com, call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN or contact their travel advisor.

About Celebrity Cruises:

Celebrity Cruises delivers an elevated premium vacation experience across their fleet of ships traveling to nearly 300 destinations across more than 70 countries spanning all seven continents. Uniquely offering the intimate feel and thoughtful service of small ships, with the variety and excitement of bigger ones -- guests can explore the world or get away from it for a little while. With every detail elevated beyond expectations, guests will never want to vacation any other way. An industry pioneer for 35 years, each Celebrity vacation offers experiences you won't find anywhere else aboard ships which continue to shatter industry expectations with the highly anticipated Celebrity Xcel arriving Fall 2025.

Celebrity Cruises is headquartered in Miami and is one of five cruise brands owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL). Visit www.celebritycruises.com for more information, and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn.

