Hard Rock International Names Donna Marchese Regional Director of Global Sales - Americas

"With many years of experience in regional positions, we are confident that Donna will be a tremendous asset to the Hard Rock portfolio worldwide as we increase brand recognition with our MICE customer base," said Danielle Babilino, senior vice president, Global Sales & Marketing for Hard Rock International.

As 2020 approaches, Marchese will be a key player in supporting Hard Rock's launch of music-inspired MICE branded experience programs in January. She will contribute to the brand's growth strategy doubling in five years, and will impact Hard Rock's dedication to redefining the traditional meeting by immersing groups in locally inspired settings that are "anything but beige."

Marchese has more than 20 years of experience – predominately in the Northeast, where she has driven market share for high profile organizations with a focus on corporate and intermediary accounts. Most recently, she was the director of Global Accounts for Sonesta Hotels International. She has a proven track record of increasing group market share with a primary focus on new business development within the corporate meetings market. Her career to date includes senior positions with a corporate growth focus with KSL Resorts, the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, Associated Luxury Hotels International and Interstate Hotels.

Marchese hails from the New York tri-state area having acquired her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management at City University of New York. Throughout her tenure in the industry, she has received a number of awards to include the Marriott Corporate Service Award for extending exceptional quality and personalized client service, The Roosevelt Hotel Sales Excellence Diamond Award for outstanding sales achievement, and the Ritz-Carlton's Golden Circle Chairman's Circle Award for outstanding sales achievement.

About Hard Rock®:

With venues in 75 countries spanning 259 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

FOR MORE MEDIA INFORMATION:

JILL TRUDEAU / KERRY ANNE WATSON

THE ZIMMERMAN AGENCY • 850.668.2222

HRHC-PR@ZIMMERMAN.COM

SOURCE Hard Rock International

Related Links

http://www.hardrock.com

