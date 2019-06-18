Hard Rock International Names Three Finalists For 2019 Battle Of The Bands Competition

One performing artist or group will be crowned winner of Hard Rock's 2019 Battle of the Bands competition and take home a $15,000 grand prize. Fans looking to learn more about the participating bands, listen to their performances and attend the show can visit http://www.hardrock.com/promos/battleofthebands/ .

"At Hard Rock Cafe, we pride ourselves on providing authentic entertainment experiences at our Cafes globally, and the Battle of the Bands competition exemplifies our dedication to finding the gold standard of undiscovered talent," said Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations at Hard Rock International. "Like the gold standard of our entertainment experience, we also set the same bar for our food, which is showcased in our newly-debuted menu headlined by our award-winning Steak Burgers. We invite fans around the world to celebrate the amazing talent in Hard Rock Cafe's 2019 Battle of the Bands competition as we introduce them to the world stage in Times Square."

In addition to discovering the best new, musical talent, guests at Hard Rock Cafes around the world can discover the best new burger talent – Hard Rock Cafe's award-winning lineup of Steak Burgers. The new Steak Burgers, created with a fresh proprietary beef blend in partnership with Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors to produce the most flavorful burger possible, are part of Hard Rock Cafe's exciting new menu, which launched at Cafe locations around the world on Friday, June 14, 2019. The star of the new Hard Rock Cafe menu is the world's first 24-Karat Gold Leaf Steak Burger™, a burger with purpose that benefits Action Against Hunger. The new menu also boasts delicious Boozy Milkshakes, Sliders and Shareables that encourage adventure and exploration, allowing fans to curate their most flavorful playlist.

The 2019 Battle of the Bands competition is brought to fans through a partnership with Pepsi, combining Hard Rock's iconic brand and worldwide music program with Pepsi's strong music initiatives. The battle enables undiscovered talent to kickstart their music careers by introducing themselves to leading music industry executives and Hard Rock's global audience.

To watch the Battle of the Bands competition on Facebook Live, please visit https://www.facebook.com/hardrock. Those looking to dine at Hard Rock Cafe can find their local Cafe and make a reservation by visiting www.hardrockcafe.com/locations.aspx. To purchase Hard Rock Cafe merchandise, visit the online Rock Shop® at https://shop.hardrock.com. For additional information on the Hard Rock Cafe brand, please visit www.hardrockcafe.com.

With venues in 73 countries including 184 cafes, 237 Rock Shops®, 28 hotels and 11 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise available in Rock Shops and online at https://shop.hardrock.com. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands including Hard Rock Live® performance venues. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company's two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. Other exciting Hotel & Casino locations include Atlantic City and Punta Cana. Hard Rock Hotels are located in vibrant city and resort destinations such as Bali, Cancun, Daytona Beach, Desaru Coast, Ibiza, London, Orlando and Shenzhen. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include Piccadilly Circus in the United Kingdom, Kathmandu, Nepal, Kyoto, Japan, Asuncion, Paraguay and Chandigarh, India. New Hard Rock Hotel, Casino or Hotel & Casino projects include Amsterdam, Berlin, Budapest, Dublin, Los Cabos, Madrid, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Sacramento, Dalian and Haikou in China. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com.

