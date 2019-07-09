Hard Rock International Opens The Doors Of Flagship Cafe in The Iconic Piccadilly Circus

"We are thrilled to open the doors of our new flagship location in Piccadilly Circus. As our first Cafe opened in London in 1971, the brand has a deep history in this city. Through this new location we're staying true to our roots, while providing a modern vision to our classic style," said Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations for Hard Rock International. "The Piccadilly Circus Cafe brings brand innovation to the forefront with the modern design of the Cafe and our new menu that offers guests a world-class dining experience."

The more than 19,000-square-foot, multi-level, state-of-the-art Cafe features Hard Rock's one-of-a-kind blend of music, entertainment, iconic merchandise and authentic American food and drink. This location showcases an open kitchen concept with the brand's "Love All – Serve All" mantra prominently displayed above it, as well as Hard Rock's new brand style that draws on inspiration from the city. For epic group entertainment experiences, a stage is centered in the main dining room and a private events room is available for up to 40 guests.

Guests will be drawn to the liveliness of the Cafe before stepping foot inside thanks to state-of-the-art flexible LED video panels cascading over the stairway that take fans through a journey showcasing today's music and culture from London and around the UK. The Piccadilly Circus Cafe brings a new culinary experience to guests through a selection of innovative new menu options, as well as an open kitchen layout that features a stone pizza oven and a milkshake station where guests can look on as their milkshakes are individually crafted. The Cafe also honors London's famous transportation system with Tube Station dining booths, seating and décor that utilize specific colors of the subway tiles from stations throughout London.

Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus features Hard Rock's newest menu innovations including more than 20 new offerings such as award-winning fresh Steak Burgers, Instagram-worthy Boozy Milkshakes, Sliders and Shareables that are perfect for guests looking to curate their own edible playlist. Guests visiting Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus will also get a front row seat to exclusive new food and beverage items including –

Tomahawk Steak – The king of steak cuts! Over 2 lbs. of Tomahawk Steak seasoned and grilled to perfection, served with our signature steak sauce, herb garlic butter and choice of two sides

BBQ Chicken – Half roasted chicken layered with signature spices and Hard Rock's signature barbecue sauce, served with green beans and twisted macaroni and cheese

Cedar Plank Salmon – Fresh Scottish Salmon oven-roasted and served on a cedar plank, with a mango and pineapple salsa, grilled corn on the cob and a fresh beet salad with toasted pepita seeds

Pink Piccadilly Pimm's – Beefeater Pink Gin, Pimm's No. 1, fresh lemon juice, prickly pear shaken until frothy and cold finished with a signature London print

House-infused Gin & Tonic – Sipsmith London Dry Gin house-infused with fresh strawberries, cucumbers and fennel poured tableside with Fever-Tree Aromatic Tonic Water

Espresso Martini – Grey Goose Vodka, Kahlúa, fresh brewed espresso shaken until frothy and chilled, finished with a signature London print

Old Fashioned – Jack Daniel's Rye Whiskey, Angostura bitters and house-made brown sugar syrup

Expanding on the fusion of classic and modern, Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus boasts a star-studded memorabilia collection with items from iconic British artists such as Elton John, John Lennon and David Bowie, as well as contemporary artists like Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora, Lorde and Ellie Goulding. Nearly 70 percent of the memorabilia items on exhibit at Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus have never been on display at any Hard Rock location worldwide, with items ranging from Ed Sheeran's outfit from his 2014 hit music video for "Thinking Out Loud" to a pair of John Lennon's legendary round glasses and more!

At Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus, guests will discover the latest Hard Rock merchandise collections that will be displayed throughout the largest Rock Shop in the world. The Rock Shop, which is inspired by the iconic Union Jack flag, includes items from merchandise collections such as the Classics Collection, a true traveler's trophy to new products, the Guitar Company Collection, which takes cues from an evolution of non-conforming musical legends to deliver designs customized exclusively for Hard Rock, as well as the Heritage Collection, which is inspired by Hard Rock's founding year of 1971. For the brand's loyal pin collectors, the Piccadilly Circus Cafe will offer three limited-edition grand opening pins, along with the latest pin puzzle celebrating the three locations in London.

"Expanding our brand within the city where it all began is an exciting opportunity for Hard Rock as we debut our modern vision for the future," said David Pellow, Senior Vice President of Cafe Operations for Hard Rock International. "We have a deep commitment and love for London, and being from the UK, I am grateful that the brand continues to show its commitment to the community and visitors from around the world."

Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus complements the classic Hard Rock Cafe Old Park Lane, the brand's first location. Hard Rock Cafe Old Park Lane has been a pivotal part of London's music and food history since two Americans, Isaac Tigrett and Peter Morton, established the casual burger restaurant for them and their music-loving friends in 1971. Many of these friends went on to become icons in the music industry and have since donated memorabilia to Hard Rock's more than 81,000-piece collection. The original London Cafe includes classic memorabilia from iconic artists such as Eric Clapton's Red Fender Lead II Guitar, Hard Rock's very first piece of rock memorabilia, and Jimi Hendrix's Flying V guitar. The first-of-its-kind restaurant, steeped in music history, will remain on Old Park Lane and keep its historic décor elements intact to pay homage to Hard Rock's roots.

Those looking to dine at Hard Rock Cafe can find their local Cafe and make a reservation by visiting www.hardrockcafe.com/locations.aspx. To purchase Hard Rock Cafe merchandise, visit the online Rock Shop at https://shop.hardrock.com. For additional information on the Hard Rock Cafe brand, visit www.hardrockcafe.com/.

Hard Rock International

With venues in 74 countries, including 186 Hard Rock Cafes, 240 Rock Shops®, 29 hotels and 12 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise available in global Rock Shops and online at https://shop.hardrock.com. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands including Hard Rock Live performance venues. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company's two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. Another exciting Hotel & Casino location includes Atlantic City. Hard Rock Hotels are located in vibrant city and resort destinations such as Bali, Cancun, Daytona Beach, Desaru Coast, Ibiza, London, Los Cabos, Orlando and Shenzhen. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include Kathmandu, Nepal, Kyoto, Japan, Asuncion, Paraguay, Puerto Madero, Argentina and Chandigarh, India. New Hard Rock Hotel, Casino or Hotel & Casino projects include Amsterdam, Berlin, Budapest, Dublin, Madrid, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Sacramento, Dalian and Haikou in China. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers and Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Women. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com.

