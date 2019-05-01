Hard Rock International Opens Voting To Select 2019 Battle of the Bands Finalists

Fans can visit www.hardrock.com/2019botb to vote for their favorite performers from Wednesday, May 1 through Wednesday, May 15, 2019. The top three bands voted as finalists will be announced on Wednesday, May 22 and will receive an all-expenses paid trip to New York City to perform in front of top music industry executives at Hard Rock Cafe New York in Times Square on World Music Day, Friday, June 21, 2019. Only one performing artist or group will be crowned winner of Hard Rock's 2019 Battle of the Bands competition and take home the $15,000 grand prize.

"At the epicenter of the Hard Rock organization is our mission to create authentic experiences that empower and engage diverse audiences," said Ken Blaustein, Director of Music and Artist Relations for Hard Rock International. "We provide our guests with this unique opportunity to be content-drivers, as we display fan-curated entertainment that inspires the evolution of the industry across a variety of genres. The barometer of our success will be measured by the collaboration between the Hard Rock staff, our guests and these young, upcoming performers to create unforgettable moments on a global stage."

The competition exemplifies Hard Rock's mantras – All Is One and Love All, Serve All – by supporting diversity, inclusion and tolerance. For round two, performers were tasked with modernizing classics in their own unique style to break down rigid constrictions around genres.

The contest is brought to viewers through a partnership with Pepsi, combining Hard Rock's iconic brand and worldwide music program with Pepsi's strong music initiatives. The battle enables undiscovered talent to kickstart their music careers by introducing themselves to leading music industry executives and Hard Rock's global audience.

