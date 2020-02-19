Hard Rock International Partners With Beachwear Brand Snapper Rock To Launch Exclusive Collection

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International today announced a partnership with Snapper Rock, the award-winning, lifestyle swimwear brand to launch an exclusive swimwear collaboration, The Hard Rock x Snapper Rock Collection. The collection features the iconic Hard Rock® logo and unique guitar print and comes complete with Snapper Rock's signature UPF50+ protection infused high-quality swimwear. Whether rocking board shorts or sporting a flounce bikini, this unique collaboration allows families to safely enjoy fun in the sun at Hard Rock Hotel® locations around the globe in style and comfort.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Snapper Rock on our exclusive line of UPF50+ swimwear that fans will be able to enjoy on vacations for years to come," said Benito Mendez, VP of Merchandise, Ecommerce, and Licensing for Hard Rock International. "Through this collaboration, we're able to bring high-quality, sun-safe beachwear to fans of all ages and further our strategic initiative to expand Hard Rock's retail line through strong partnerships."

The Hard Rock x Snapper Rock Collection offers fresh, fun silhouettes crafted from high-quality and lightweight UPF50+ fabric that blocks 98 percent of harmful UVA/UVB rays. The collaboration introduces an exclusive, guitar-themed print and is available in a variety of styles including one-piece resort swimsuits, mix and match swim sets, rash tops and board shorts. Guests can choose a set or mix and match separates to create their own unique Hard Rock x Snapper Rock look.

"We are so proud to partner with Hard Rock International to provide amazing experiences for families. This collection perfectly embodies how both brands rock, and each piece provides guests with high-quality and fashionable sun-safe swimwear perfect for vacation days spent in the sun," said Liz Eglinton, Founder of Snapper Rock.

Guests looking to purchase The Hard Rock x Snapper Rock Collection and additional merchandise can visit their local Rock Shop® or the online Rock Shop at www.shop.hardrock.com. Those looking to dine at Hard Rock Cafe® can find their local Cafe and make a reservation by visiting www.hardrockcafe.com. For additional information on the Hard Rock brand, please visit www.hardrock.com. For more information on Snapper Rock, please visit www.snapperrock.com.

About Hard Rock®

With venues in 76 countries spanning 262 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Snapper Rock

Launched in 2003, Liz Eglinton created Snapper Rock, a line of UPF50+ swimwear, to provide children with fun, fresh and functional gear while navigating the water. Designed in New Zealand where sunrays can be extremely harsh, Snapper Rock leads the industry with its Earnies Best Swimwear award-winning UPF-protective beachwear for children and their parents. With its lightweight and breathable fabric technology and latest designs and colors, Snapper Rock ensures that families worldwide will be free to enjoy the beach without getting sunburned and compromising on style. For more information on Snapper Rock, please visit www.snapperrock.com.

SOURCE Hard Rock International

Related Links

http://www.hardrock.com

