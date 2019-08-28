Hard Rock International Partners With Invicta Watch Company To Launch Watches Fit For A Rockstar

"Our partnership with the Invicta Watch Company offers a unique opportunity for us to bring a stylish line of musically inspired watches that embody the Hard Rock spirit and lifestyle to our fans around the world," said Mark Linduski, Director of Licensing for Hard Rock International. "Our partnership with Invicta further strengthens our strategic initiative to expand retail distribution of the Hard Rock brand and become a best in class licensed brand worldwide."

The new designs will be available in gold, stainless and black metal bracelet style bands, in addition to high quality sport band styles. These unique accessories incorporate Hard Rock's iconic logos, guitars, guitar picks, record discs and a roulette wheel, for fans of Hard Rock's premier resorts and casinos. Options range from diver-inspired pieces to embellished fashionable looks.

"All of us at Invicta are excited to partner with Hard Rock and build upon our rich history with ShopHQ," said Eyal Lalo, the CEO of Invicta Watch Company. "The interplay between these three brands will enable us to drive growth and build value for all stakeholders. We are proud to further diversify our roster of licensed brands with the inclusion of Hard Rock, an iconic global brand known for its world-class restaurant, entertainment and hospitality experience."

To learn more about potential licensing opportunities with Hard Rock, contact Mark Linduski, Director of Licensing for Hard Rock International, at Mark.Linduski@hardrock.com. Those looking to dine at Hard Rock Cafe® can find their local Cafe and make a reservation by visiting www.hardrock.com/cafes/. To shop the Hard Rock Collector Watch collection, visit www.shophq.com. For those looking to purchase additional Hard Rock Cafe merchandise, visit the online Rock Shop® at www.shop.hardrock.com. For more information on the Hard Rock Cafe brand, please visit www.hardrock.com/.

About Hard Rock® :

With venues in 74 countries spanning 248 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

Invicta Watch Company

INVICTA, the flagship brand of the INVICTA WATCH GROUP was founded in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland in 1837. The brand was reestablished in 1994 by Eyal Lalo who has been the CEO since inception. Under Eyal's leadership, Invicta has been recognized for its vast amount of design and product innovations targeted to all demographics and age groups and a strong following from collectors worldwide. Invicta designs over 1500 unique models per year and has received 55 design and mechanical patents and holds 1,250 trademarks. It has received the coveted Red Dot design award for product design and innovation. This long and rich heritage in innovation and design continues to define the Invicta brand identity and its unique and exclusive positioning in the watch industry. In addition to Invicta, the group owns, designs, manufactures and distributes the TechnoMarine, S. Coifman, and Glycine Switzerland brands. Additionally, it has long-standing license agreements with Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, DC Comics, Warner Brothers, and the NFL for high end collectible and limited-edition watches. From high-end, luxury Swiss time pieces to accessible fashion watches, each of the Invicta brands is recognized for inherent quality and distinctive style within its price category. Collectively, the Invicta brands are sold throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia, and the Far East.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) is a global interactive media company that manages a growing portfolio of niche, lifestyle television networks and web service businesses, primarily in North America, for both English speaking and soon Spanish speaking audiences and customers. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes ShopHQ, iMedia Web Services and soon to be launched Bulldog Shopping Network and LaVenta Shopping Network. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

