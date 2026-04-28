Hard Rock International Promotes Morgan Lexis to Senior Vice President of Global Sales

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International today announced the promotion of Morgan Lexis to Senior Vice President of Global Sales. In this new role, Lexis will manage global sales for 35 Hard Rock properties, lead global marketing efforts for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) and travel industry sales segments (TIS), as well as oversee the development of sales teams and strategies at all new property openings, including the upcoming Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. Lexis reports to Chief Operating Officer for Hard Rock International, Jeff Hook.

Morgan Lexis takes on new role as Senior Vice President overseeing global sales for Hard Rock properties including forthcoming Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

"Morgan's promotion is a reflection of her remarkable contributions to Hard Rock and her proven ability to create exceptional experiences for our guests," said Jeff Hook. "Her expertise in sales operations, combined with her extensive knowledge of our portfolio and tenure in the Las Vegas market, has positioned her to lead our global sales strategy into the future."

Lexis, a Certified Meeting Professional based in Las Vegas, has more than 20 years of sales experience in the hospitality industry. She has been part of the Hard Rock team for four years, most recently serving as VP of Sales for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, leading the team focused on promoting and selling the future property across MICE and TIS segments. Prior, she was VP of Sales at The Mirage Hotel & Casino where she led and managed convention & leisure sales, catering, services and luxury experience teams. Lexis previously held sales leadership roles at other notable Las Vegas entities including Luxor Hotel & Casino, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, and Bellagio Resort & Casino.

"I'm honored to step into this expanded role and to continue growing alongside such an extraordinary team and brand," said Lexis. "Hard Rock's key differentiators set us apart in the meetings and events landscape, and I look forward to sharing that distinctive experience with audiences around the world—driving meaningful growth across our iconic properties, including, of course, the highly anticipated Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas."

Additional information on Hard Rock International can be found by visiting hardrock.com or in the global sales kit at hotel.hardrock.com. For more information regarding open roles at Hard Rock International, visit careers.hardrock.com.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 venues including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Locations and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity™ by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB), Moody's Investors Service (Baa2), and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

SOURCE Hard Rock International