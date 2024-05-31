Hard Rock International Reignites "LOVE OUT LOUD" Pride Month 2024 Celebration with Special Events, Hotel Suites, Music Experiences, Cocktails and Merch

"Hard Rock has long been committed to honoring the LGBTQIA+ talent and guests who perform, dine, play and stay at our locations, as well as the LGBTQIA+ team members who make the experience so rewarding for our guests," said Stephanie Piimauna, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Seminole Hard Rock Support Services. "Hard Rock's 'LOVE OUT LOUD' celebration once again shows our ongoing support during Pride Month for our friends and allies around the world, encouraging them to be their authentic selves however they choose to through music, fashion and travel, with who they love."

Hard Rock Hotels Stay Proud

Hard Rock Hotels around the globe will celebrate pride through sights, sounds and swag. Participating hotels' Sound Of Your Stay amenities let guests check out an in-room record player and albums from iconic LGBTQIA+ artists, curated playlists and custom pride speakers. Select properties will feature LOVE OUT LOUD suites and packages in partnership with local LGBTQIA+ artisans and designers.

Hotels will also be hosting special events for guests throughout Pride Month, including Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya's LOVE OUT LOUD weekend pool parties, Hard Rock Hotel Cabo San Lucas' Freddie Mercury tribute show, and sing-alongs at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego with both the local Gay Men's Chorus and Women's Chorus, and so much more. Visit hotel.hardrock.com to book your next stay.

Hard Rock Cafe Activities

Hard Rock Cafes around the globe will serve Pride Sunrise, a delicious and colorful limited-time cocktail made with a layer of strawberry puree and lime juice followed by a layer of mango puree, pineapple and orange juice, topped with Teremana Blanco Tequila and Blue Curacao.

Additionally, Cafes will be hosting activities throughout the month including bingo, karaoke and game nights. Visit cafe.hardrock.com to find the nearest location.

Special Collection at Rock Shops®

Rock Shops® will sell the iconic Hard Rock Cafe t-shirt with a Pride logo, as well as a tank top, tumbler and pin now through August 31, 2024 in retail stores and online at shop.hardrock.com.

Community Events

Hard Rock properties across the world will be showing their Pride for their LGBTQIA+ team members and guests through events taking place in their communities. Team members from Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Hard Rock Hotel Daytona and Seminole Hard Rock Support Services will pop up at the Annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run & Festival on Saturday, June 8 in Orlando for participating runners to receive swag handouts, hotel stay giveaways and auctions. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa will be the title sponsor for the 2024 St Pete Pride Parade on Saturday, June 22, the third largest Pride parade in the U.S. and biggest Pride parade in the state of Florida. Hard Rock Hotel New York team members will march in NYC PRIDE on Sunday, June 30 followed by a Pride rooftop party at RT60 open to the public.

For more information about Hard Rock International's 2024 "LOVE OUT LOUD" campaign, offerings and events visit https://www.hardrock.com/pride-2024.aspx.

