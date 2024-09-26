Hard Rock International Supports Breast Cancer Awareness and Research with 25th Annual PINKTOBER Campaign

Hard Rock Heals Foundation to fundraise through auctions for Messi- and Oracle Red Bull Racing team-worn gear, plus special hotel, cafe, casino and merchandise offers that give back

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Hard Rock International is proudly kicking off its 25th annual PINKTOBER campaign to fundraise through activations at properties around the world and online. Since its inception, Hard Rock has raised over $12 million for breast cancer research, including $1.3 million raised in 2023. Through its Hard Rock Heals Foundation, the company is kicking off its PINKTOBER efforts with a $100,000 donation to the American Cancer Society, funding advocacy, research and patient support initiatives, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive breast cancer.

Additionally, Hard Rock will once again introduce exciting auctions, activations and offers across its Hotels, Cafes, Casinos, Rock Shops® and digital platforms, with a portion of proceeds from sales donated to the Hard Rock Heals Foundation to support breast cancer awareness and research worldwide.

"For the past 25 years, Hard Rock has proudly supported researchers at incredible organizations across the globe working toward a cure for breast cancer," said Stephanie Piimauna, Senior Vice President of People & Inclusion and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Seminole Hard Rock Support Services. "Through the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, we're honored to do our part and are deeply grateful to our partners, loyal guests, and team members who help us make a meaningful impact in raising awareness and funds for this vital cause each year."

Partnerships With a Purpose: Lionel Messi and Oracle Red Bull Racing

In honor of PINKTOBER, Hard Rock International is proud to collaborate with its esteemed global partners to present a once-in-a-lifetime auction of rare and exclusive items, running from October 1 through November 22, 2024, on QTEGO. All proceeds will benefit the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, supporting breast cancer awareness and research efforts worldwide.

This year's auction is set to make history, offering items never available before to the public. Among the highlights, global soccer icon and Hard Rock brand ambassador Lionel Messi will donate a pair of autographed pink cleats, worn during a historic Inter Miami CF match. This marks an extraordinary opportunity for fans and collectors alike to own a piece of Messi's legacy while contributing to a vital cause.

Oracle Red Bull Racing—Hard Rock's official restaurant, casino, and hotel partner—will make history by auctioning off autographed racing gear, including items worn by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. This exclusive race gear will be auctioned off with proceeds split between Wings For Life and the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, and cannot be purchased anywhere else. To further honor the PINKTOBER campaign, the Hard Rock branding on the team's cars and driver overalls will feature a special pink design throughout October and the start of November, uniting speed, power, and purpose in the fight against breast cancer.

These extraordinary items will not only elevate the spirit of PINKTOBER but also serve as a reminder of the global reach and unity in the fight for breast cancer awareness. This is more than an auction; it's a movement, powered by iconic athletes and racing champions, to help make a lasting impact.

Hard Rock Hotels

To commemorate 25 years of unwavering support, Hard Rock Hotels will donate 25 all-inclusive hotel stays, totaling 100 nights, to breast cancer survivors, thrivers and caregivers. Hotels globally will introduce meaningful experiences that allow guests to connect with music while contributing to a great cause. As part of the Sound of Your Stay amenity program, Hard Rock will launch a limited-edition "Stronger Together" pink vinyl record, featuring inspirational and empowering tracks, that guests can check out or purchase. Additionally, guests can check out a custom pink electric or acoustic guitar, enjoy live music and entertainment for the cause, special food & beverage amenities, or indulge in curated spa treatments. Select properties will feature pop-up events including a chance to make custom jewelry from upcycled guitar strings, in partnership with Strings for Hope.

Hard Rock Cafes

In celebration of PINKTOBER, embrace the power of pink! Hard Rock Cafes will serve all burgers and sandwiches on specialty pink buns. Join us in making a difference and staying stronger together.

Hard Rock Casinos

In addition to a portion of proceeds from casino games, including poker, blackjack and slots, being donated to the Hard Rock Heals Foundation to support breast cancer awareness and research worldwide, through the Change For Change Program, gamers are encouraged to donate change from redeemed gaming vouchers all month long to support American Cancer Society.

Rock Shop®

Hard Rock has developed a terrific lineup of limited-edition PINKTOBER tote bags, pins, long-sleeve crew necks, T-shirts and hoodies available in Rock Shops.

Hard Rock Games

Gamers can spin the slots for Hard Rock's 25th PINKTOBER fundraising anniversary on their mobile or desktop devices and link their account to earn rewards on qualified in-game purchases as they give back. Twenty players will win PINKTOBER merch from the Rock Shop® when they spin slots, complete levels and link their cards. Additionally, every purchase of PINKTOBER merch with hearts from the Rewards Center will contribute to the cause.

Hard Rock Bet

Hard Rock Bet is proud to help raise awareness for PINKTOBER by incorporating branded elements in its highly-rated app throughout October, and will support the campaign by making a donation to the Hard Rock Heals Foundation for every new player referred to the platform. Playtech will join the campaign with a corporate donation to the Foundation and by raising awareness with PINKTOBER-themed elements during gameplay on Hard Rock Bet branded Live table games, which are available to New Jersey players.

For more information on how you can support PINKTOBER visit www.hardrock.com/PINKTOBER. Additionally, to donate and discover more ways to fight against breast cancer, visit donate.cancer.org.

