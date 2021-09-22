Hard Rock International Tops Forbes Best-In-State Employers 2021 List in New Jersey and Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes has distinguished Hard Rock International among America's Best Employers by State, ranking #1 employer out of 90 companies in the state of New Jersey and ranking #2 out of 100 companies in Florida.

Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to compile the annual list by surveying 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees from October 2020 to June 2021. Respondents were asked to rate their employers across various parameters where the results were divided into 51 rankings, one for each state, plus the District of Columbia. The final list ranks the 1,330 employers that received the most recommendations.

"It is a tremendous honor to receive this prestigious ranking from Forbes, especially as the results were driven by our valued team members," said David Carroll, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Hard Rock International. "Hard Rock International is committed to fostering a work environment where people feel appreciated, and we strive to provide an energizing and supportive culture that in turn allows our team members to create memorable experiences for our guests."

In addition to this award, Forbes recently named Hard Rock International as one of the Best Employers for New Grads and America's Best Large Employers, earning the highest ranking among companies in the "Travel & Leisure" industry.

Hard Rock has been committed to expanding its workforce of 45,000 team members worldwide through career development programs and growth opportunities throughout the business.

