Hard Rock International Turned Up the Volume at the Fifth FORMULA 1® CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX with Performances From Zedd, Nelly, Marshmello, DJ Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal), Kane Brown and More

On Friday, May 1, iconic DJ and producer Zedd and hip-hop icon Nelly set the tone for an electric weekend on the Hard Rock Beach Club trackside stage. Multi-platinum country star Kane Brown, EDM phenomenon Marshmello and legendary rapper Nelly kept the party going into the night at Hard Rock Live for the Official Formula 1 ® Crypto .com Miami Grand Prix Kickoff Concert.

.com Miami Grand Prix Kickoff Concert. On Saturday, May 2, Marshmello and NBA champion-turned-performer DJ Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal) ignited the Hard Rock Beach Club.

Today, Sunday, May 3, breakout house duo Loud Luxury and country star Kane Brown brought the weekend to an epic close, closing out an unforgettable race weekend in true Hard Rock fashion.

"Reaching this five-year milestone of the Hard Rock Beach Club at the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix is something we're incredibly proud of," said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment and Brand Management at Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. "We've built something truly unique here — an experience that combines world-class entertainment, exclusive cabanas and unparalleled views of the racing action in a way that only Hard Rock can deliver. We're excited to continue growing this experience and delivering something special for fans year after year."

The Hard Rock Beach Club remains one of the most premier hospitality destinations at Miami International Autodrome. Situated on the outside of Turns 11-13, Hard Rock Beach Club ticket holders enjoyed world-class live outdoor performances, luxury cabanas with unobstructed views of the on-track action, resort-style pools to cool off from the Miami heat, and an elevated food and cocktail menu to keep the energy going all weekend long.

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 80 countries spanning more than 300 venues including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Locations and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity™ by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry, destination and workplace awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB), Moody's Investors Service (Baa2), and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

SOURCE Hard Rock International