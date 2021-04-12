Hard Rock International Welcomes New President of Cafe Operations, Kim Boerema

"Kim joins Hard Rock with a remarkable track record and a wealth of experience in restaurant leadership, which we are confident will grow the Hard Rock Cafe brand," said Jon Lucas, COO of Hard Rock International. "Kim's vast experience and knowledge of the restaurant industry will bring a diverse set of skills to the team and provide crucial insight to the overall strategic operations for the Hard Rock Cafe division."

Boerema has more than 33 years' experience in the hospitality and restaurant industries. He most recently served as the CEO of Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant, a scratch kitchen and brewery concept, and previously served as Chief Operating Officer at California Pizza Kitchen and Vice President at Texas Roadhouse. An achieved industry professional, Boerema earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Northern Colorado.

Hard Rock Cafe is an internationally recognized, world-class hospitality brand that operates cafes around the world, which are visited by millions of guests annually. The first Hard Rock Cafe opened in London, England in 1971. From there the brand has expanded to major cities such as New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Paris, Sydney and more. Hard Rock Cafe offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience with a commitment to serving fresh, high-quality ingredients. To satisfy the consumer's ever-changing palate, Hard Rock continually updates its menu with limited-time offerings including burger pairings, innovative cocktails and more.

About Hard Rock®:

