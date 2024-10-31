Hard Rock International's PINKTOBER Auction Open with Exclusive, Autographed Lionel Messi Cleats and Oracle Red Bull Racing Gear to Raise Funds for Breast Cancer Research & Awareness

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For its 25th annual PINKTOBER fundraising initiative for breast cancer research and awareness, Hard Rock International is proud to team with its esteemed athlete partners to host an auction of exclusive sportswear with all fan bids benefitting the fight against breast cancer.

Lionel Messi will contribute autographed pink cleats worn during the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs in November to Hard Rock International’s PINKTOBER auction benefitting breast cancer research & awareness Oracle Red Bull Racing will contribute autographed racing gear to Hard Rock International’s PINKTOBER auction benefitting breast cancer research & awareness

Standout auction offerings include Hard Rock brand ambassador and global soccer legend Lionel Messi's autographed pink cleats, worn during the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs in November. This presents a one-of-a-kind opportunity for fans to own a piece of Messi's legacy while supporting an important cause during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Additionally, Oracle Red Bull Racing—Hard Rock's official cafe, casino, and hotel partner—will contribute autographed racing gear to the auction, including items worn by Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, worn during the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix from October 25 – 27 and Brazilian Grand Prix from November 1 – 3, 2024. To further honor Hard Rock's commitment to help find a cure for breast cancer, the Hard Rock logo on the team's cars and driver overalls was turned pink throughout PINKTOBER, symbolizing the unity of speed, power and purpose.

Both auctions are open now through November 22 on QTEGO with all proceeds benefiting the Hard Rock Heals Foundation to support breast cancer awareness and research worldwide.

"We're grateful to Lionel Messi, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez for their exceptional contributions to Hard Rock's PINKTOBER auction. These items not only amplify the mission of PINKTOBER but also highlight the global solidarity in the battle against breast cancer," said Stephanie Piimauna, Senior Vice President of People & Inclusion and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Seminole Hard Rock Support Services.

Visit hardrock.com/pinktober for more information on events and offers across Hard Rock Hotels, Cafes, Casinos, Rock Shops® and digital platforms and donate directly to the cause on Benevity.

