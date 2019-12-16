Hard Rock® Partners With Nordcurrent To Give Guests 'Cooking Fever' With A New Mobile Game

"As a premier leader in the restaurant and entertainment industry, this collaboration with Nordcurrent is a natural brand extension, allowing for an exciting interactive gaming experience for Hard Rock fans of all ages," said Mark Linduski, Director of Licensing at Hard Rock International. "By integrating the Hard Rock Cafe brand into the ever-popular Cooking Fever mobile game app, we are able to reach millions of established players worldwide. Our partnership with Nordcurrent further strengthens our strategic initiative to expand the brand and grow our Hard Rock fan base globally."

Established in 2002, Nordcurrent is an international game developer and publisher for smartphones, tablets and computers. For more information about Nordcurrent, please visit www.nordcurrent.com or www.facebook.com/nordcurrent.

"We're thrilled to bring Hard Rock Cafe to Cooking Fever. It's an exclusive opportunity for everyone who loves the Hard Rock brand to run their own Hard Rock Cafe, flavoring Cooking Fever with a pinch of rock 'n' roll," said Victoria Trofimova, CEO of Nordcurrent.

To learn more about potential licensing opportunities with Hard Rock, contact Mark Linduski, Director of Licensing for Hard Rock International, at Mark.Linduski@hardrock.com.

About Hard Rock ®:

With venues in 76 countries spanning 262 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

Nordcurrent:

Nordcurrent is a developer and publisher of free-to-play and casual games for smartphones, tablets and PC/Mac. The company was established in 2002 in Vilnius, Lithuania, and currently has additional development studio in Odessa, Ukraine. Nordcurrent currently employs more than 150 people. During the last 17 years, Nordcurrent has developed more than 50 games for various platforms. The studio's biggest hit so far is Cooking Fever – a time-management game where players can cook meals and desserts from all over the world. The game has almost 250 million downloads and 15 million monthly active users. Other recent Nordcurrent games include the multiplayer mobile shooter Sniper Arena and the interactive crime novel Murder in the Alps.

