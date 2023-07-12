Hard Rock Steps into Next Era of Lionel Messi Partnership with Launch of New Messi Chicken Sandwich

To welcome the soccer legend to the U.S., new namesake menu item is now available globally at Hard Rock Cafe locations and select Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos via in-room dining

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International is once again teaming up with global brand ambassador, Lionel Messi, to launch a new namesake menu item "Made For You by Leo Messi" – the Messi Chicken Sandwich. Inspired by one of the soccer legend's favorite Argentinean dishes growing up, the new "Milanese style" Chicken Sandwich is perfectly timed to Messi's historic entrance into Major League Soccer and more importantly, South Florida, home of the iconic Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Starting today, foodies, soccer and sports fans around the world can experience a new level of greatness by ordering the Messi Chicken Sandwich at participating Hard Rock Cafe locations and Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos via in-room dining worldwide.

"I'm thrilled to bring the flavors of my home country to the world with the launch of my very own Chicken Sandwich, inspired by one of my favorite dishes, the Milanesa," said Lionel Messi, world-renowned soccer sensation and international icon. "There has been no better partner than Hard Rock International in bringing this to life. Like any great teammate, Hard Rock has been with me through historic milestones, and I can't wait for my fans all over the world to get a taste of one of my childhood favorites that still makes me feel at home, wherever in the world I am."

The Messi Chicken Sandwich is inspired by Messi's love of Milanese, an Argentinean staple. Greatness comes in many forms, proven by this delicious, crispy Milanese-style chicken breast topped with melted provolone cheese and an herbed aioli. Paired with fresh tomatoes and arugula for a winning bite every time, the Messi Chicken Sandwich is handheld perfection served on a toasted artisan bun.

"Leo Messi is not just one of the greatest athletes and cultural icons on the planet, he's also an ambassador who aligns very closely with our values as an organization," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International. "We are extremely honored to partner with someone who embodies the champion and winning spirit in all facets of his professional and personal life, and we look forward to welcoming him to the U.S. as part of our extended Hard Rock family."

As part of the campaign, Hard Rock International has released a TV commercial directed by Marco Grandia and the Yes, We're Open agency titled "Something New is Cooking," starring Lionel Messi and now airing in local markets around the world. In addition, fans can unlock unique 360 digital experiences by scanning a QR code, leading to a special welcome message from Lionel Messi himself, an AR experience with Messi and the Chicken Sandwich, Messi trivia games, online shopping and more.

"Greatness Happens Here" ushers in the next era of Hard Rock International's partnership with Messi, following the March 2022 launch of the "LIVE GREATNESS" campaign and the Messi Burger. In November 2022, the brand launched a new co-branded retail collection and special-edition version of the fan-favorite Messi Burger – the Champion's Edition – in honor of Messi's world championship run and historic win.

