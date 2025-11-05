Hardee's and The Rizzler Unveil the Rizzwich Meal: The Ultimate App-Exclusive Meal with EXTRA Rizz

Hardee's launches new digital campaign, driving app downloads and delighting fans with limited-edition meal curated by viral sensation The Rizzler.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardee's, the iconic American fast-food chain, is raising the bar for digital engagement and culinary creativity with the launch of the Rizzwich Meal—an exclusive new meal available only through the Hardee's app and crafted in partnership with internet sensation, The Rizzler.

Hardee’s is launching the Rizzwich Meal—a limited-time, app-exclusive Grilled Cheese Bacon Burger meal complete with fries and a shake, all dripping with “extra rizz.”

The Rizzwich Meal—straight from the mind of The Rizzler—features a juicy 100% USA Angus beef patty, melty American and Swiss cheese, crispy cherrywood-smoked bacon, sandwiched between buttery, toasted sourdough. Paired with golden fries and a Hand-Scooped Ice Cream Shake™ of your choice, the Rizzwich Meal packs "EXTRA rizz"— Hardee's and The Rizzler's signature blend of flavor and swagger.

This campaign is part of Hardee's new, social-forward approach: fun, mischievous, and rooted in culture. The Rizzler's playful persona has translated into a multi-channel digital movement, featuring creative social teasers, influencer collaborations, exclusive app offers, and viral-worthy community engagement. The current spot follows the success of a partnership between Hardee's and The Rizzler this summer, brought to life in social media.

"With The Rizzler, we're not just launching a new sandwich—we're building a digital movement that taps into what our fans love: culture, content, and crave-worthy food," said Sarah Breymaier, vice president of brand at Hardee's. "The Rizzwich Meal is the first taste of where Hardee's marketing is headed— digital-first and packed with flavor and fun."

The Rizzwich Meal is available for a limited time exclusively in the Hardee's app, beginning November 5. New app members receive $2 off their first Rizzwich meal.

About Hardee's

Hardee's, owned by CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. based in Franklin, Tennessee, known for premium and innovative menu items such as charbroiled burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. For 65 years, Hardee's has been bringing people together with classic flavors and homestyle comfort food. Hardee's Restaurants LLC has over 1,600 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 31 states. For more information about Hardee's, please visit www.hardees.com.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE, a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, franchises, owns and operates Carl's Jr.® and Hardee's® restaurants, two beloved brands, known for premium and innovative menu items such as iconic Charbroiled Burgers, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a U.S. and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have more than 3,800 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and more than 35 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com.

