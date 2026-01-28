Carl's Jr.® Gives Fans' Bad Predictions a Second Chance with Free Hangover Burger and $20 Promo Cards on February 9

The day after the Big Game, Carl's Jr. eases hangovers and bruised egos through Prediction Payback

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangovers and regret typically go hand in hand, especially the day after the Big Game. But not when you've got a free Carl's Jr. Hangover Burger in your grip.

The morning after the Big Game is about more than just nursing pain from the night before, it's about recovering from the confident game day calls that didn't quite work out. Whether it's a bold prediction that missed the mark, a questionable food choice, a group text boast gone wrong, or that social media post you regret, millions of fans have made tragic game day decisions. Carl's Jr. is here to help them recover from both the physical and emotional fallout.

No Judgment. Just Rewards.

On February 9 – the day after the Big Game – Carl's Jr. is introducing a first-of-its-kind promotion: Prediction Payback. Fans can score $20 in digital promo cards by uploading a photo or screenshot to the Carl's Jr. app of their bad prediction, half-time fail, casserole catastrophe or any other bad game day call. Whether it's a group text boasting about the wrong team, a fantasy football fail, or a social post they now regret, Carl's Jr. isn't judging.

Sucking at predictions never tasted this good.

"We know after the Big Game, guests could be in all kinds of pain. So, if you have regrets after the Big Game, we have free burgers for our My Rewards members," said Paz Romero, vice president of brand marketing at Carl's Jr. "And for anyone brave enough to show us they took an L, our My Rewards members have a chance to get a $20 promo card to help soften the blow from a big upset. When life doesn't pan out, Carl's Jr. will always deliver."

To help spread the word on Prediction Payback, Carl's Jr. enlisted professional quarterback Jameis Winston, who knows a thing or two about comeback inspiration. Winston will be featured in a series of social media videos poking fun at predictions and regrets.

"Sometimes in life things just don't go as planned," said Winston. "The thing about predictions is that everyone makes them, and everyone gets them wrong sometimes. The difference is, Carl's Jr. is actually rewarding people for admitting it. Sometimes you just need to laugh about your bad calls and move on to the next day. That's what I love about this offer."

The Details:

Free Hangover Breakfast Burger : Available exclusively to Carl's Jr. My Rewards members on Monday, February 9. No purchase necessary. Download the app, join My Rewards, and redeem your free burger at participating locations.

: Available exclusively to Carl's Jr. My Rewards members on Monday, February 9. No purchase necessary. Download the app, join My Rewards, and redeem your free burger at participating locations. $20 Digital Promo Card: Share proof of your bad Big Game prediction. Users can submit their evidence of wrong predictions via the Carl's Jr. website. The first 500 selected eligible submissions will receive a $20 digital promo card.

The Hangover Breakfast Burger features a charbroiled beef burger, folded egg, crispy cherrywood bacon, melty American cheese, Hash Rounds®, and ketchup on a seeded bun – the perfect remedy for any rough morning.

Why February 9?

Since 2024, Carl's Jr. has celebrated the Monday after the Big Game as National Hangover Day, as millions of people across the U.S. call off work or show up late due to festivities the night before. Carl's Jr. recognizes this unofficial national holiday as the perfect moment to reward fans who need a little extra comfort food—and a little extra grace. In 2026, the brand is doubling down on what makes the day after the Big Game so universal: the shared experience of regret and still showing up the next morning.

How to Participate:

Download the Carl's Jr. My Rewards mobile app. Create or log into your My Rewards account. For the free burger: Redeem your free Hangover Breakfast Burger on February 9 at a participating Carl's Jr. Location. For the $20 promo card: Submit your bad prediction photo/screenshot at https://www.carlsjr.com/predictionpayback.

"You might not be able to predict the Big Game outcome," said Romero. "But you can count on a free Hangover Breakfast Burger and turn your bad prediction into a $20 promo card. At Carl's Jr., we celebrate authenticity—including the moments when we're totally wrong."

Full details available at https://www.carlsjr.com/predictionpayback and through the Carl's Jr. mobile app.

