Hardee's is bringing a fun twist to its made-from-scratch biscuits with the launch of the new Cherry Biscuit this Valentine's Day

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing says love like Made from Scratch™ Biscuits! Just in time for Valentine's Day, Hardee's is bringing back fan-favorite Heart Shaped Biscuits and introducing a tart twist with the new Cherry Filled Biscuit. Both will be available for a limited time in February at participating Hardee's restaurants during regular breakfast hours.

Hardee’s® Celebrates Valentine’s Day with the Return of Heart Shaped Biscuits filled with a New Cherry Flavor

"Hardee's is all about quality comfort, and we are thrilled to deliver a twist on that for Valentine's Day," said Jean Leathersich, Director of Culinary for CKE Restaurants, Inc. "Bringing back our popular Heart Shaped, Made from Scratch Biscuits, and introducing indulgent Cherry Filled Biscuits, gives our devoted breakfast fans even more to be excited about this year."

Heart Shaped Biscuits will be available Feb. 11-14 and can be ordered individually or added onto any breakfast menu offering. Cherry Filled Biscuits will be available Feb. 8 - March 14 and can be ordered individually for $2.99 or as part of a combo for $4.99.

Additionally, when new or existing Hardee's My Rewards members order any two eligible Made From Scratch™ biscuits in the Hardee's app or online ordering platform between Feb. 11-14, they will receive an offer through their My Rewards account for one free Cherry Filled Biscuit with minimum $1 purchase, redeemable within 10 days of receipt on their next digital breakfast order through the My Rewards app or online ordering platform. Additional terms apply.

About CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.

CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. ("CKE"), a privately held company based in Franklin, Tennessee, runs and operates Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, two beloved regional brands, known for one-of-a-kind premium and innovative menu items such as 100 percent Black Angus Thickburgers®, Made from Scratch™ Biscuits and Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders™. With both a US and international footprint, Carl's Jr. Restaurants LLC and Hardee's Restaurants LLC have over 3,900 franchised or company-operated restaurants in 44 states and 42 foreign countries and U.S. territories. For more information about CKE, please visit www.ckr.com or its brand sites at www.carlsjr.com and www.hardees.com .

SOURCE CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc.