Hardee's Names Heather Holthaus as the 2024 Biscuit Baker Competition Champion

As a biscuit baker for 25 years, Holthaus from Glen Burnie, Maryland beat out three contestants to be crowned the champion

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardee's®, known for its famous Made From Scratch™ Biscuits, announced Heather Holthaus as the winner of its 2024 Biscuit Baker Competition. After an exciting day of biscuit baking, tasting and competition, Holthaus and her biscuits were found to embody the craftsmanship, art and passion that goes into every early morning batch of biscuits at Hardee's.

Biscuit Baker Competition Champion, Heather Holthaus, from Glen Burnie, MD and OTAC Franchise Group

Heather Holthaus, from Glen Burnie, MD and OTAC Franchise Group, was one of four finalists from across the company system who competed in the final round of competition at Hardee's headquarters in Franklin, TN. Holthaus competed for the chance to be named the 2024 Biscuit Baker Competition Champion and win the grand prize of $10,000. Holthaus has been a biscuit baker for the past 25 years and her favorite part of each morning is when guests recognize and compliment her biscuits. She claims her secret ingredient to making the best biscuits is the love and passion she mixes in.

"The Biscuit Baker Competition is about more than just making the best Made From Scratch™ Biscuits," says Sarah Breymaier, vice president of brand marketing at Hardee's. "It's about honoring the bakers who represent the tradition of our brand. Holthaus exemplifies the spirit of 'Goodness in the Making,' and throughout the competition, displayed the passion, skill and care that goes into baking biscuits and the dedication to putting a smile on our guests faces."

The final round of competition was preceded by the semi-finals and a series of local and regional competitions, with Biscuit Bakers competing locally at more than 1,700 restaurants across the U.S. Finalists had 15 minutes to make a batch of 52 biscuits and were judged on their biscuit knowledge, baking skill and ability to set up and maintain their biscuit station.

The biscuits were evaluated and judged based on several criteria, including color and taste, to decide who crafted the best Made From Scratch™ Biscuit. The second, third and fourth place winners received a prize of $2,500.

"We're excited to announce Heather as our winner this year," said Jean Leathersich, director of culinary at CKE Restaurants. "Her biscuits are outstanding, with consistency in weight, texture and the perfect golden color. We're all about delivering top-notch quality and craftsmanship in every bite, and Heather's work really showcases that dedication."

Guests can visit their local Hardee's to enjoy Made from Scratch™ Biscuits daily. For guests that want to see Heather in action, you can visit the restaurant during breakfast hours at 1699 Crain Hwy S, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Named the 2024 Best Food and Beverage Loyalty App by Newsweek, get the latest news and app offers by downloading the Hardee's My Rewards app, available here.

