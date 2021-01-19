Hardesty & Hanover Acquires Corven Engineering

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardesty & Hanover (H&H) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Corven Engineering, Inc. of Tallahassee, FL. Corven is a national leader in the design, construction engineering, inspection, and rehabilitation of complex concrete bridges with special expertise in segmental and cable-stayed bridges. The engineers and technicians at Corven have been providing bridge design, construction engineering, inspection, and technology development for more than 40 years.

H&H CEO Sean Bluni, PE, stated, "We are delighted to welcome the Corven Engineering staff to Hardesty & Hanover. Corven's proven credentials with complex bridges directly complement and enhance the services H&H offers across every market we serve. Corven's talented professionals are known for their focus on professionalism, excellence, teamwork, and client relationships. This aligns exactly with H&H core values."

"The mission, vision, and culture of Hardesty & Hanover truly mirrors what Phil Hartsfield and I have strived for here at Corven," according to John Corven, President of Corven Engineering. "Joining with Hardesty & Hanover gives us the ability to achieve our goals on a larger scale," Corven added.

Hardesty & Hanover, a world-renowned engineering firm, has 134 years of experience designing enduring, aesthetically pleasing structures. Offering a wide array of services from studies through design and construction, our projects include major bridges, highways, expressways, and heavy movable structures.

For more information, please visit our website at www.hardestyhanover.com.

SOURCE Hardesty & Hanover, LLC

Related Links

https://www.hardestyhanover.com

