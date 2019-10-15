Hardinge Introduces GSi Series Turning Centers As An Economical Solution For Manufacturing Of Turned Components

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardinge Inc., the leading international provider of advanced metal-cutting manufacturing tool solutions and accessories, today announced the introduction of the new Hardinge® High Performance GSi Series of Turning Centers. The new GSi series of CNC lathes offers a very compact, low cost 2-axis lathe designed specifically for entry level, small to medium sized manufacturing job shops and educational markets. Designed and manufactured with Hardinge's high standards for quality and durability, the all new GSi Series offer an excellent combination of features in a compact, affordable machine delivering high efficiencies in speed, power, accuracy and durability for manufacturing turned parts.

"By minimizing costs, using existing designs, and leveraging our high quality suppliers on standardized components, Hardinge has been able to create a very affordable, compact two axis lathe which offers many of the higher end control features while not sacrificing machine rigidity, reliability and performance for this class of machine," said Thomas Sheehy, Global Turning Products Specialist. "We are excited to offer this new product into the very competitive entry level shop, small to mid-size job shop and educational institution markets."

The new Hardinge® GSi Turning Center Series include the GS150i and GS200i with the following features:

Higher efficiency for faster machining duty cycle time and reduced non-cutting time . The GSi Series features a fast spindle with speeds up to 5000RPM on GS200i and 6,000 RPM on GS150i. It also offers fast rapid traverse rates of 30m /min and a turret indexing time of .45sec T to T.

. The GSi Series features a fast spindle with speeds up to 5000RPM on GS200i and 6,000 RPM on GS150i. It also offers fast rapid traverse rates of /min and a turret indexing time of .45sec T to T. One piece, rigid cast iron bed and base structure for longer tool life and heavy cutting ability. Designed using the latest FEA techniques, the new machines have a strategically ribbed, one piece, 45° slant bed design for easy access and chip removal. Its high quality cast iron base and integrated structure contributes to overall stability, rigidity and durability of the machine. Special headstock design minimizes thermal displacement and assures continuous machining accuracy.

Designed using the latest FEA techniques, the new machines have a strategically ribbed, one piece, 45° slant bed design for easy access and chip removal. Its high quality cast iron base and integrated structure contributes to overall stability, rigidity and durability of the machine. Special headstock design minimizes thermal displacement and assures continuous machining accuracy. Compact footprint, smallest in class – The new GSi series has a small floorplan with large working envelope.

The new GSi series has a small floorplan with large working envelope. Excellent stable machine accuracy - The GSi Series comes complete with full stroke positioning accuracy of .01mm and full stroke repeatability accuracy of 0.005mm on the X and Z axes for stable cutting accuracy.

- The GSi Series comes complete with full stroke positioning accuracy of .01mm and full stroke repeatability accuracy of 0.005mm on the X and Z axes for stable cutting accuracy. An industry leading FANUC control system

Environmentally friendly automatic grease lubrication system

To learn more about the new GSi Series, please visit: www.hardinge.com/product/turning/gsi-series

About Hardinge Inc.

Hardinge, Inc. is the trusted global provider of high precision, computer-controlled machine tool solutions for critical, hard-to-machine metal parts and advanced workholding accessories. With over 125 years of experience, Hardinge offers the largest variety of metal-cutting turning machines, grinding machines, machining centers, collets, chucks, index fixtures, repair parts, standard and specialty workholding devices, and other machine tool accessories. Hardinge's solutions can be found in a broad base of industries including aerospace, agricultural, automotive, construction, consumer products, defense, energy, medical, technology, and transportation. Headquartered in Berwyn, PA, the company designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools in over 65 countries across North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Hardinge, please visit us at www.hardinge.com.

