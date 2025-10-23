Hardin's Creek® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Unveils the Warehouse Series: A Three-Part Exploration of Flavor and Discovery

The newest release invites whiskey afficionados into the world of Hardin's Creek where every sip uncovers new flavor nuances within American Whiskey

CLERMONT, Ky., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hardin's Creek® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, the ultra-premium experimental whiskey from The James B. Beam Distilling Co., announces the release of The Warehouse Series. This limited-edition launch is a three-part collection consisting of Warehouse R ("Mushroom"), Warehouse W ("Beaver") and Warehouse G ("Owl") releases. The collectible, rare series highlights how changes to an aging environment during maturation – the warehouse itself - profoundly shapes the whiskey.

The Warehouse Series is the next chapter in Hardin's Creek's evolution, which first launched in 2022 with Jacobs Well and Colonel James B. Beam, followed by The Kentucky Series in 2023. The Kentucky Series explored terroir through aging location, showcasing the influence of diverse landscapes on the flavor profile of each whiskey which were aged in one of three James B. Beam Distilling Company campuses: Clermont, Frankfort and Boston. For The Warehouse Series, Eighth Generation Master Distiller, Freddie Noe, took it a step further by examining the influence of warehouse architecture by spreading identical mash bills across all three campuses, in varying heights, ages and microclimates.

"The Warehouse Series embodies the spirit of exploration that defines Hardin's Creek - experimentation, discovery, and storytelling," said Freddie Noe, Eighth Generation Master Distiller, James B. Beam Distilling Co. "By holding every variable constant except the warehouse itself, we're able to demonstrate the unique impact maturation environments have on the spirit."

To tell the story and spark curiosity among Hardin's Creek fans, the whiskey house partnered with internationally renowned surrealist artist Max Loeffler to create a new brand identity. Each bottle depicts a symbolic character tied to its warehouse environment – Mushroom, Beaver and Owl. The designs help tell the story behind the whiskey with symbols illustrated throughout, offering hints of warehouse location, campus, proof and age statement. Hardin's Creek Warehouse Series invites whiskey enthusiasts to investigate all design elements to discover the story behind each bottle.

Warehouse R "The Mushroom" | 55% ABV | SRP: $ 149.99

A rare single-story warehouse with no windows, cool and dark like the forest floor inhabiting mushrooms. Its whiskey reflects deep oak influence and toasted sweetness.

Warehouse W "The Beaver" | 55% ABV | SRP: $149.99

A five-story, nearly century-old rickhouse enveloped in the humidity of its damp, creekside location the beaver embodies the warehouse, yielding whiskey with balanced depth and lighter oak smoke.

Warehouse G "The Owl" | 55% ABV | SRP: $149.99

Standing tall above the distillery campus, the owl expression comes from a towering nine-story structure, one of the few of its kind still standing, whose whiskey delivers unmatched complexity and layered aromatics.

The Hardin's Creek Warehouse Series is available now, in select markets at a suggested retail price of $149.99 per 700ml bottle. The Warehouse Series carries an 11-year age statement, bottled at ~110 proof, and showcases the expertise of the James B. Beam Distilling Co. in pushing the boundaries of American Whiskey while respecting its multi-generational craft foundations.

About Hardin's Creek

Hardin's Creek is a series of ongoing releases featuring some of the James B. Beam Distilling Co.'s rarest and most unique whiskeys, grounded in nearly 230 years of rich experience and distilling expertise. The brand launched in 2022 with its inaugural expressions, Jacob's Well and Colonel James B. Beam, and released The Kentucky Series in 2023. Each release will showcase the breadth and depth of the James B. Beam Distilling Co's whiskey-making credentials inclusive of age, blending, mash bill, distillation, barrels, rackhouse locations, and more. Hardin's Creek celebrates whiskey's past while charting its future.

About Suntory Global Spirits

As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam®, Maker's Mark®, Basil Hayden® and Knob Creek® bourbons; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as Courvoisier® cognac, Tres Generaciones®, El Tesoro® and Hornitos® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, Canadian Club® whisky, and is a world leader in ready-to-drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Suntory Global Spirits' core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to educate and inform consumers to make the right personal choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Suntory Global Spirits, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and www.drinksmart.com.

