THE JAMES B. BEAM DISTILLING CO. INTRODUCES KNOB CREEK® 21 YEAR OLD, THE OLDEST EXPRESSION IN DISTILLERY HISTORY

Each barrel was hand-selected for its distinctive flavor and balance, resulting in a bourbon as rare and bold in character as it is in age

CLERMONT, Ky., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the James B. Beam Distilling Co., home of the The Small Batch Bourbon Collection™, marks a historic moment with the release of Knob Creek® 21 Year Old, the oldest expression to be released from the distillery and the award-winning Knob Creek® portfolio. Discovered at 21 years, this limited-edition bourbon marks a milestone for Knob Creek®—an extra-aged whiskey that embodies Knob Creek® while delivering a distinctive new expression and flavor experience.

Bottled at 100 proof, Knob Creek® 21 Year Old is a full-flavored bourbon that reflects our unwavering commitment to pre-Prohibition style craftsmanship.

For more than two decades, these barrels rested patiently in our Kentucky rackhouses, weathering changing temperatures and seasons. During this time, the whiskey didn't just age; it evolved, gaining extraordinary depth, color, and character that only 21 years in the barrel can bring. Each was then hand-selected by our master distillers for its remarkable balance and complexity - proof that patience, instinct, and respect for the process can create something truly one of a kind.

"When we first laid this batch to rest, we weren't chasing any specific age statement - we were focused on crafting a great bourbon, just like we always do," said Freddie Noe, eighth generation master distiller. "After I tasted the whiskey, I knew we had something special. After decades in the rackhouse, the liquid developed a richness and balance we knew Knob Creek® fans and whiskey enthusiasts would want to try. That's what makes this release special: it's bold, full of character, and embodies what Knob Creek® stands for."

Bottled at 100 proof, Knob Creek® 21 Year Old is a full-flavored bourbon that reflects our unwavering commitment to pre-Prohibition style craftsmanship. It opens with aromas of seasoned oak, caramelized sugar, and subtle smoke. On the palate, deep caramel and char build alongside hints of fruit and toasted oak, leading to a long, warm finish of toffee and charred wood — a flavor profile shaped by decades of care and expertise.

Arriving just in time for the holiday season, Knob Creek® 21 Year Old invites bourbon lovers to savor and share it neat to experience the liquid in its purest form. This limited time offering is presented in a distinguished keepsake box - a tribute to the craft and care behind this release - and is available nationwide for a limited time at a suggested retail price of $249.99 for a 750mL bottle.

About Knob Creek® Bourbon

Knob Creek® has set the standard for super-premium whiskey for three decades by crafting extraordinary full-flavored bourbon with a rich taste. Knob Creek® bourbons and ryes are patiently aged to perfection in new, maximum charred American Oak barrels to impart the biggest and fullest flavor on their whiskey. No matter the expression, Knob Creek® is crafted without shortcuts and embodies the pre-Prohibition style that founding distiller Booker Noe created in 1992. Since then, Knob Creek® has lived up to such standards with the introduction of Knob Creek® Straight Rye Whiskey in 2012, and later on, Knob Creek® Single Barrel Select Rye Whiskey. In recent years, Knob Creek® announced the permanent addition of Knob Creek® 12 Year Old Bourbon and launched three limited releases, Knob Creek® 15 Year Old Bourbon, Knob Creek® 18 Year Old Bourbon, and Knob Creek® Bourbon x Rye. Knob Creek has continued to build out its rye portfolio; the brand announced the addition of an age statement to its flagship rye whiskey, Knob Creek® 7 Year Old Rye Whiskey, and released Knob Creek® 10 Year Old Rye Whiskey.

About Suntory Global Spirits

As a world leader in premium spirits, Suntory Global Spirits inspires the brilliance of life, by creating rich experiences for people, in harmony with nature. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark®; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Suntory Global Spirits also produces leading brands such as Tres Generaciones® and El Tesoro® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, and is a world leader in Ready-To-Drink cocktails, with brands like -196™ (minus one-nine-six) and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Suntory Global Spirits is driven by its core values of Growing for Good, Yatte Minahare and Giving Back to Society. The company's Proof Positive sustainability strategy includes ambitious goals and investments to drive sustainable change and have a positive impact on the planet, consumers and communities. Headquartered in New York City, Suntory Global Spirits is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information, visit www.suntoryglobalspirits.com and www.drinksmart.com .

*Further information on Knob Creek® awards can be found at www.knobcreek.com

Knob Creek® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 50% Alc./vol. ©2025 James B. Beam Distilling Company, Clermont KY.

SOURCE Suntory Global Spirits