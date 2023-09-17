Hardware Security Modules Market to grow by USD 982.86 million between 2021 - 2026 | Growth Driven by Rising use of Internet banking and digital payments - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hardware Security Modules Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the hardware security modules market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 982.86 million. The rising use of Internet banking and digital payments drives the hardware security modules market. Consumers use smartphones to make online transactions at any time. Digital wallets are becoming the most popular mode of payment due to various features. The features include easy registration and login, robust merchant and consumer payment processing capability, and a user-friendly dashboard. Factors such as the growing need for faster checkouts at retail outlets, the high adoption of EMV cards, effective information management among retailers, and the increased focus on secure payments contribute to the growth of the global hardware security market. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the hardware security modules market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hardware Security Modules Market

Market Challenge - The high preliminary acquisition cost challenges the growth of the hardware security modules market. Generally, hardware security modules developed with older generations of expertise pose significant barriers to adoption. High prices for hardware security modules are led by features such as secure cryptographic processing, a tamper-proof environment for key protection and management, and certification requirements to meet compliance standards. In addition, features such as secure cryptographic processing, a tamper-proof environment for key protection and management, and certification requirements lead to high prices for hardware security modules. This is required as organizations need to meet the quality standards. As the cost factors of hardware security modules are significantly high, SMEs have insufficient IT budgets making such solutions difficult to procure and implement. Therefore, the costs associated with hardware security modules act as an impediment to deployment in budget-constrained enterprises.

The hardware security modules market has been segmented by Deployment (on-premise and cloud) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The market share growth by the on-premise segment will be significant during the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. 35% of the global market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the major contributing country to the regional market growth. Furthermore, the market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European regions. View the Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Hardware Security Modules Market:

Atos SE, Futurex, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., STMicroelectronics NV., Thales Group, Utimaco IS GmbH, Yubico AB

Hardware Security Modules Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.77% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 982.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.11 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Atos SE, Futurex, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., STMicroelectronics NV., Thales Group, Utimaco IS GmbH, and Yubico AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

