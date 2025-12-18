Hardy Diagnostics Partners with NEMIS Technologies to Bring Rapid On-Site Pathogen Detection to North America

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardy Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and distributor of culture media and diagnostic solutions for microbiology laboratories, proudly announces its strategic partnership with NEMIS Technologies, a Swiss-based innovator in rapid on-site pathogen detection. Through this exclusive collaboration, Hardy Diagnostics will introduce NEMIS's cutting-edge N-Light™ technology and advanced hygiene monitoring solutions to the North American market.

Pictured: Andre Hsiung, Chief Scientific Officer (second from left) and Anna Klavins, Director of Technical Services and Research & Development at Hardy Diagnostics (far right) visiting the NEMIS Technologies Headquarters in Zurich

The partnership marks a significant step forward in promoting proactive food safety and environmental monitoring. NEMIS's proprietary chemiluminescence-based technology enables food manufacturers and environmental testing teams to conduct simple, reliable, and rapid pathogen detection directly on-site—empowering faster decision-making and improved contamination control.

"Hardy Diagnostics is thrilled to partner in expanding access to cutting-edge rapid pathogen testing solutions for the food manufacturing industry across the United States. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to enhancing food safety," said Christopher Catani, Chief Executive Officer and President of Hardy Diagnostics. "Their innovative approach to hygiene control and HACCP 2.0 aligns perfectly with our mission to advance the science of microbiology and partner with our customers to diagnose and prevent disease."

"Hardy Diagnostics is pleased to announce our commitment to an enhanced partnership with NEMIS Technologies, a Swiss company specializing in food safety and pathogen detection; thus 'beefing up' Hardy's portfolio in food microbiology! We look forward to a fruitful collaboration and advancing our goals together," said Andre Hsiung, Chief Scientific Officer at Hardy Diagnostics.

NEMIS's N-Light™ system is already trusted by major European food producers across industries ranging from meat and seafood to dairy, retail, and ready-to-eat products. By joining forces, Hardy Diagnostics and NEMIS will equip North American quality assurance teams with state-of-the-art tools to rapidly detect pathogens, reduce risk, and enhance public health protection.

This partnership also includes the launch of educational initiatives through the NEMIS Academy, providing training resources and expert insights to food professionals across the region. Together, the two companies aim to transform food safety standards and promote a more sustainable and secure food system "from farm to fork."

