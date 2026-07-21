Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services to report second quarter 2026 financial results on August 26, 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services, a leading Israeli insurance and financial group (TASE: HARL) ("Harel Insurance Investments", "the Group" or "the Company") announced today that on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, it will publish its second quarter 2026 financial statements.

The financial statements will be available for viewing on the Group's Investor Relations website at https://pr.harel-group.co.il/he/ as well as on the distribution site of the Israel Securities Authority (MAGNA) and on the MAYA website of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

On August 26, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. (Israel time), 11:00 a.m. UK, 12:00 CET, the Company will hold a conference call in Hebrew to present its financial results.

The following is a link to register for participation in the conference call:

https://www.veidan-conferencing.com/harel

The conference call will be accompanied by a presentation (including an English version), which will be published on the date of publication of the financial statements on the distribution site of the Israel Securities Authority (MAGNA) and on the MAYA website of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, as well as on the Group's investor relations website at https://pr.harel-group.co.il/he

A recording and English translation of the conference call will be available on the Group's investor relations website.

The conference call does not constitute a substitute for the Company's immediate reports and financial statements, including any forward-looking information thereof, as defined in Section 32A of the Securities Law, 1968.

About Harel Insurance Investments

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. is a leading Israel-based insurance, financial services and asset management group, traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: HARL). The company is Israeli largest insurer, engaged in health, life and non-life insurance, as well as in asset management – pension funds, provident funds and financial services such as mutual funds, ETFs and portfolio management, and credit activities. With assets under management of about NIS 630 billion (USD 218.5 billion), annual premiums and deposits inflows of NIS 45.7 billion (USD 15.2 billion) and leading market shares across its business segments, Harel is well positioned to benefit the growing Israeli economy by leveraging its diversified business model, strong capital position, and long-standing expertise to deliver sustainable growth and resilient profitability. With a broad customer base, advanced digital capabilities, and a disciplined investment approach, Harel continues to strengthen its leadership position while creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

Contact:

Lena Schwartz

Head of Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd.