Harford Mutual Insurance Group Announces Leadership Changes

Bao joined Harford Mutual in 2023 as Senior Director of Actuarial, bringing with her extensive experience from Chubb's Risk Management & Analytics Group, where she served as Analytics Product Owner and AVP Actuary for Cyber. She holds a master's degree in risk management from NYU's Stern School of Business.

Christopher (C.J.) D'Alessio, CPCU, ARM, AINS, has been promoted to Assistant Vice President of Underwriting. D'Alessio will oversee the Underwriting department across all regions and business units, executing strategies for profitable growth while aligning best practices with Harford Mutual's long-term vision.

D'Alessio joined Harford Mutual in 2012 as an Underwriter and has held several positions including Field Underwriting Specialist, Underwriting Manager, and most recently Director of Underwriting. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and management from Stevenson University.

Jillian Taylor, AIAF, has been promoted to Assistant Vice President of Finance. In her expanded role, Taylor will continue to support the Finance team and assume the role of Branch Manager of Harford Mutual's Midwest Office in Louisville, Kentucky, playing a pivotal role in its operations.

Taylor previously served as CFO, Treasurer, & VP of Finance with Clearpath Specialty, CFO at Lawyers Mutual of Kentucky, and Financial Accounting Manager at the Kentucky Farm Bureau. With over two decades of financial industry experience, Taylor has been instrumental in the integration following the merger of Clearpath Specialty into Harford Mutual in August 2023. She earned her bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Louisville College of Business.

Additionally, Denise Elias has joined Harford Mutual as Director of Claims, Auto & Operations. She will focus on enhancing our auto claims processes and overseeing the claims management system updates.

Elias brings over 20 years of specialized claims experience, particularly in the auto sector. Before joining Harford Mutual, she was with Westfield Insurance for 27 years, where she held the roles of Claims Process Manager (Auto) and Auto Unit Leader. She holds a bachelor's degree in business administration with a focus on management from Bowling Green State University.

About Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Harford Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1842 in Harford County, Maryland, provides commercial property and casualty insurance products and services to a regional market, including monoline workers' compensation through the addition of Clearpath Specialty in 2023. The Group is a top-performing insurance company (Ward's 50® in 2021 and 2022), ending 2023 with over $400 million in direct written premium sold through independent agents in twelve states and Washington, D.C. Harford Mutual is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit www.HarfordMutual.com.

SOURCE Harford Mutual Insurance Group