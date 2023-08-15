Harford Mutual Insurance Group Announces Merger Agreement with ClearPath Mutual

News provided by

Harford Mutual Insurance Group

15 Aug, 2023, 15:47 ET

BEL AIR, Md., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harford Mutual Insurance Group ("Harford Mutual"), a Ward's 50® top performing commercial property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Maryland, today announced that it has received final approval from the Maryland Insurance Administration of the Merger Agreement with ClearPath Mutual Insurance Company ("ClearPath Mutual"), a monoline workers' compensation carrier headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, ClearPath Mutual merged into Harford Mutual Insurance Group and converted to a stock insurer. Post-merger it will be renamed Clearpath Insurance Company marketed as "Clearpath Specialty". All policyholders of ClearPath Mutual will obtain membership rights in Harford Mutual as policyholders of the newly formed Clearpath Specialty. The merger is effective August 4, 2023.

"This is an exciting step forward in Harford Mutual's nearly 181-year-old history," said Steve Linkous, President & CEO of Harford Mutual. "There is a natural synergy between Harford Mutual and Clearpath. Both companies share similar values and missions, and this merger helps both companies achieve their strategic goals of continued state expansion and accelerated growth."

Linkous added, "We are thrilled to welcome the Clearpath team, agency partners, and policyholders to Harford Mutual and to partner with a successful carrier to broaden our workers' compensation line and deliver our shared vision of being a regional carrier of choice."

ClearPath Mutual, formerly KESA of Kentucky for over 40 years, was formed in 2018 and currently provides monoline workers' compensation coverage in Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia, Tennessee, and West Virginia. ClearPath Mutual writes over $52 million in direct written premium across nearly 7,000 policies.

As part of the Merger Agreement, which was approved by the boards of directors and policyholders of both companies, ClearPath Mutual's current home office in Louisville will remain in place and serve as Harford Mutual's Midwest Office. Harford Mutual will retain all ClearPath Mutual employees and plans to merge efficiencies. The newly formed Clearpath Specialty has re-domesticated to Maryland.

Under the terms of the agreement, ClearPath Mutual's current President & CEO, Jeff Borkowski, will become a vice president of Harford Mutual and remain President of Clearpath Specialty with Steve Linkous becoming CEO. ClearPath Mutual's Board of Directors will remain intact for two years, with Linkous joining the board as a director. ClearPath Mutual board chair, Sean Garber, will remain on Clearpath Specialty's board as chair and will join Harford Mutual's Board of Directors.

"We look forward to joining the talented Harford Mutual team," said Borkowski. "This merger was a strategic decision for ClearPath Mutual. It unites two purpose-led organizations and allows us to leverage Harford Mutual's expertise, systems, and successful track record in the multi-line carrier field. We recognized that together we could provide the enhanced service and opportunities to our policyholders, agency partners, employees, and community partners and support ClearPath's continued growth."

About Harford Mutual Insurance Group
Harford Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1842 in Harford County, Maryland, provides commercial property and casualty insurance products and services to a regional market. Harford Mutual, a Ward's 50® top performing insurance company in 2021 & 2022, that ended 2022 with $327 million in direct written premium sold through independent agents in ten states and Washington, D.C. Harford Mutual is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit www.HarfordMutual.com.

SOURCE Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Also from this source

Harford Mutual Insurance Group Announces Board Changes Following Annual Meeting

Harford Mutual Insurance Group Names Jeffery Bischoff Assistant Vice President of Information Technology

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.