Harford Mutual Insurance Group Announces Merger Plan with ClearPath Mutual

BEL AIR, Md., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harford Mutual Insurance Group, a Ward's 50® top performing commercial property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Maryland, announces its plan to merge into the Group, ClearPath Mutual Insurance Company, a monoline workers' compensation carrier in Louisville, Kentucky.

"We are constantly seeking opportunities that complement our strategic goals and provide our policyholders and independent agents with the products and services they need," says Steve Linkous, President & CEO of Harford Mutual Insurance Group (HMIG). "ClearPath Mutual perfectly complements our product line offering while expediting our plans for geographic diversification. We look forward to welcoming ClearPath's employees, agents, and policyholders into HMIG as we fulfill our mutual vision of being a carrier of choice."

ClearPath Mutual, formerly KESA of Kentucky for over 40 years, was created in 2018 and currently provides monoline workers' compensation coverage in Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Through an independent agency plant and relationships with local chambers of commerce and associations, ClearPath has steadily grown and writes over $52 million in direct written premium across nearly 7,000 policies. ClearPath will continue to operate under its company name, and the office in Louisville, Kentucky will remain in place and serve as HMIG's Midwest Regional Office.

"Since 2018, the mission of the ClearPath board and leadership has been to chart a path to sustainable success. We are financially strong and committed to the communities we serve," says Jeff Borkowski, President & CEO of ClearPath Mutual. "This merger into Harford Mutual Insurance Group will provide us with the scalable infrastructure and regional reach to meet our strategic goals of providing community-first workers' compensation coverage to our policyholders."

The transaction is expected to close once customary reviews and approvals are received.

About Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Harford Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1842 in Harford County, Maryland, provides commercial property and casualty insurance products and services to a regional market. Harford Mutual is a Ward's 50® top performing insurance company that ended 2022 with $327 million in direct written premium sold through nearly 450 independent agents in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Harford Mutual contributed nearly $490,000 in community support in 2022. Harford Mutual is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best, the leading credit rating organization dedicated to serving the global insurance industry. For more information, visit www.HarfordMutual.com.

For more information, visit https://www.harfordmutual.com/better-together-announcement/

