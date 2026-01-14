Harford Mutual Insurance Group Secures Top Honors for Communication, Culture, and Leadership

BEL AIR, Md., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harford Mutual Insurance Group (HMIG) is proud to announce a number of distinguished awards, accolades, and recognitions received in 2025.

Harford Mutual received honors in 2025 for its innovative internal video series, "News in 90", which delivers key company updates to employees in a concise and engaging format. The company earned a Gold Showcase Award from the Insurance Marketing & Communications Association (IMCA) in the "Other Employee Communication/Publication" category. HMIG was also recognized by the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC) with the 2025 Award in Innovation: Best in Category – Adaptability for "News in 90".

Harford Mutual was also named one of Ragan Communications 2025 Top Places to Work in Communications. This award recognizes outstanding communications teams and company cultures. It highlights Harford Mutual's dedication to creating a workplace where team members are prioritized, collaboration is encouraged, and hard work is recognized.

Harford Mutual's commitment to diversity and inclusion was recognized with the 2025 Executive Alliance Honor Roll Award for Women's Representation. This award celebrates organizations that actively recruit, develop, and advance women in leadership roles and on corporate boards. Honor Roll companies must have at least 30% of executive leadership and board seats held by women.

In 2025, Harford Mutual was awarded the 2024 Gold Level Healthy Workforce Designation from Cigna Healthcare for its dedication to improving the health and vitality of its employees through its workplace well-being program. Organizations recognized with this designation set the standard of excellence for organizational health and vitality.

Members of HMIG's leadership team also received individual awards. Geneau M. Thames, Esq., Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, was named one of Maryland's Top 100 Women by The Daily Record for the second time. She was also named an honoree in 2020. This prestigious accolade celebrates Thames' outstanding professional achievements, community leadership, and mentorship.

In addition, as the 2024 ATHENA Leadership Award recipient, Stacey A. Rebbert, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, was recognized as the 2025 Leading Woman of Today by the Harford County Commission for Women. Rebbert served as keynote speaker at the annual Leading Women Awards ceremony, further highlighting her influence and leadership in the region.

These accolades and achievements reflect Harford Mutual's commitment to its team members, dedication to innovation, and ongoing pursuit of excellence within the insurance industry and the communities it serves.

About Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Harford Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1842 in Harford County, Maryland, provides commercial property and casualty insurance products and services to a regional market. The Group is a recognized insurance company ending 2025 with more than $446 million in direct written premium sold through independent agents in twelve states and Washington, D.C. Harford Mutual is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit www.HarfordMutual.com.

