Harford Mutual Insurance Group Donates Over $425,000 to Charitable Organizations in 2023

BEL AIR, Md., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harford Mutual Insurance Group proudly announces it donated over $425,000 to more than 80 charitable organizations throughout 2023.

Through its HMIG Gives Back Program, Harford Mutual allocated a total of $426,320 to 87 organizations, supporting initiatives aligned with health and human services, as well as community enrichment programs. This impactful philanthropy reflects Harford Mutual's dedication to making a positive impact in the communities it serves.

The largest contributions were presented to The Boys and Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil Counties, Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna, Harford Community Action Agency, Harford Community College Foundation, Harford Family House, Harford County Public Library Foundation, LASOS (Linking All So Others Succeed), Mason-Dixon Community Services, St. Baldrick's Foundation, The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region, There Goes My Hero, United Way of Central Maryland, and University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation.

In 2023, Harford Mutual maintained its commitment to supporting organizations championing diversity and equity causes by allocating over $96,000 of its total donation funds to these vital missions. In addition to financial contributions, Harford Mutual actively participated in community campaigns. The company's Inclusion, Diversity, and Opportunity Committee (IDOC) spearheaded a successful Stuff the Bus campaign benefiting the Harford County Education Foundation. Harford Mutual employees generously donated over 600 items, providing essential school supplies to students in need across Harford County.

Recognizing the impact of the winter season, Harford Mutual extended support to 12 food banks, one in each state where it writes business. The company donated $1,500 to each, totaling $18,000. This initiative aimed to alleviate the challenges faced by communities during the harsh winter months.

Tennessee is one of the states in which Harford Mutual writes business. In response to the devastating tornadoes that swept through Middle Tennessee on December 9-10, 2023, Harford Mutual made a $5,000 donation to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund at the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT). This contribution will aid in recovery and relief efforts for those affected by the natural disaster.

Harford Mutual employees have also demonstrated their commitment to community service, collectively contributing more than 400 volunteer hours to various organizations, further reinforcing the company's commitment to giving back.

About Harford Mutual Insurance Group
Harford Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1842 in Harford County, Maryland, provides commercial property and casualty insurance products and services to a regional market, including monoline workers' compensation through the addition of Clearpath Specialty in 2023. Harford Mutual is a top-performing insurance company (Ward's 50® in 2021 and 2022), ending 2023 with more than $400 million in direct written premium sold through independent agents in twelve states and Washington, D.C. Harford Mutual is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit www.HarfordMutual.com.

