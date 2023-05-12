Harford Mutual Insurance Group Names Jeffery Bischoff Assistant Vice President of Information Technology

Bischoff brings more than 25 years of IT experience to his position. Most recently, he held the position of Technology Solution Manager in the Policy Platform Department at American Family Insurance Group.

Previously, Bischoff held technical positions at Selective Insurance Group, Housing Authority Insurance Group, and Travelers Insurance before joining New London County Mutual Insurance in 2015 as Assistant Vice President of IT. His responsibilities at New London County Mutual Insurance included managing IT and Infrastructure and directing the implementation of Guidewire across the organization.

Bischoff holds a Bachelor of Science in Management & Marketing from Syracuse University.

About Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Harford Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1842 in Harford County, Maryland, provides commercial property and casualty insurance products and services to a regional market. Harford Mutual is a Ward's 50® top performing insurance company that ended 2022 with $327 million in direct written premium sold through nearly 450 independent agents in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. Harford Mutual contributed nearly $490,000 in community support in 2022. Harford Mutual is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best, the leading credit rating organization dedicated to serving the global insurance industry. For more information, visit www.HarfordMutual.com.

