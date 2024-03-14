Harford Mutual Insurance Group Announces Three Officer Promotions

Before joining Harford Mutual, Bischoff held the position of Technology Solution Manager in the Policy Platform Department at American Family Insurance Group. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Management & Marketing from Syracuse University.

Patrick J. Gagen, SPHR/SHRM-SCP, has been promoted from Assistant Vice President of Human Resources to Vice President of Human Resources. Gagen joined Harford Mutual in 2015 as Director of Human Resources (HR). In his role as Vice President, Gagen will continue to oversee benefits administration, compensation management, training and professional development programs, and the implementation of internal policies and procedures.

Gagen has 20 years of HR experience. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Master of Science degree in Human Resource Development from Towson University. He has also achieved his Lean Green Belt Certification, SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP), and Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) designations.

Stacey A. Rebbert, AINS, has been promoted from Assistant Vice President of Marketing & Corporate Communications to Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer. A marketing professional for 35 years, Rebbert joined Harford Mutual in 2013 as Marketing Manager and was promoted to Director of Marketing & Corporate Communications in 2018. In her role, Rebbert will continue to spearhead the company's brand management, lead her team in the execution of all digital marketing, advertising, employee engagement, public relations, community relations, and corporate communications.

Rebbert currently serves as Chair of the Commission for Women in Harford County and sits on the board of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil Counties. She is also a mentor for Dr. Nancy Grasmick's Outstanding Young Women Leaders Program at Towson University. Rebbert holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications from Towson University and a Master of Art degree in Contemporary Communication from Notre Dame of Maryland University.

About Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Harford Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1842 in Harford County, Maryland, provides commercial property and casualty insurance products and services to a regional market, including monoline workers' compensation through the addition of Clearpath Specialty in 2023. The Group is a top-performing insurance company (Ward's 50® in 2021 and 2022), ending 2023 with over $400 million in direct written premium sold through independent agents in twelve states and Washington, D.C. Harford Mutual is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit www.HarfordMutual.com.

