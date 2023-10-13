Harford Mutual Insurance Group Names New Senior Director and Promotes New Directors

News provided by

Harford Mutual Insurance Group

13 Oct, 2023, 19:55 ET

BEL AIR, Md., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harford Mutual Insurance Group has named a new Senior Director of Actuarial and announced the promotions of three new directors. These new roles follow the recent merger of Clearpath Specialty (formerly ClearPath Mutual), a monoline workers' compensation insurance carrier based in Louisville, Kentucky, into Harford Mutual Insurance Group.

Pauline Bao, FCAS, MAAA, CPCU, has been named Senior Director of Actuarial at Harford Mutual. In her new role, Bao will oversee pricing, reserving, and risk management. Most recently, Bao worked in the Risk Management & Analytics Group at Chubb as an Analytics Product Owner & AVP Actuary for Cyber. Bao earned a Master of Science in Risk Management from NYU's Stern School of Business.  

Timothy Fitzpatrick, GSP, has been promoted to Director of Loss Control and Premium Audit. Fitzpatrick will oversee the Loss Control and Premium Audit department across all regions where Harford Mutual writes business. Fitzpatrick joined Harford Mutual in 2018 as Loss Control Manager. He earned a bachelor's degree in occupational safety and environmental health from Millersville University of Pennsylvania.

Brigette Reed, CPA, AIAF, has been promoted to Director of Accounting. In her new role, Reed will oversee the areas of Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable, as well as Premium Taxes for Harford Mutual. Reed joined Harford Mutual in 2015 as an Accounts Payable Assistant. She's also held the positions of Senior Accounting Assistant, Accounts Receivable Supervisor, and Accounting Manager. Reed earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from University of Maryland University College.

Bryan Yekstat, CPCU, AIC, has been promoted to Director of Claims, Workers' Compensation. Yekstat will oversee the Workers' Compensation operations at Harford Mutual's Home Office in Bel Air, Md., and Midwest Office in Louisville, Ky. Yekstat joined Harford Mutual in 2011 as a Claims Representative. He's also held the positions of Claims Examiner, Sr. Claims Examiner, Claims Supervisor, and Claims Manager. Yekstat earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Salisbury University.

About Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Harford Mutual Insurance Group, founded in 1842 in Harford County, Maryland, provides commercial property and casualty insurance products and services to a regional market. Harford Mutual, a Ward's 50® top performing insurance company in 2021 & 2022, ended 2022 with $327 million in direct written premium sold through nearly 450 independent agents in ten states and Washington, D.C. Harford Mutual is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit www.HarfordMutual.com.

SOURCE Harford Mutual Insurance Group

