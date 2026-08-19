HARIBO Introduces Balla Bites & Balla Bites Sour, a First-of-its-Kind Gummi Experience with More to Discover in Each Poppable Bite

Made without artificial colors, the new treats are available in sweet and sour varieties, with flavor combinations featuring orange, blackberry, lemon, strawberry, apple, and wild berry.

"We know consumers are looking for candy experiences that surprise and delight them, and Balla Bites does exactly that," said Sophia Lewis, Senior Brand Manager at HARIBO of America. "With two different textures and three flavors in every tiny bite, Balla Bites and Balla Bites Sour deliver a new sensory experience with every pop. They're unlike anything else in the candy aisle."

Perfect for movie nights, road trips, sharing with friends or satisfying a sweet or sour craving, the small, irresistibly poppable bites deliver the playful experience consumers have come to expect from HARIBO.

For more than 100 years, HARIBO has been creating moments of childlike happiness through innovative, joy-filled treats, and creating new experiences that consumers love remains central to HARIBO's growth.That same spirit of innovation is also coming to life beyond the candy aisle, with HARIBO recently opening its first U.S. retail stores in Woodbury, N.Y., and Wrentham, Mass., expanding the brand's presence.

This launch builds on the success of its top-selling products, including Goldbears, Twin Snakes, Peaches and our recently launched Sour Sodas. Balla Bites and Balla Bites Sour continue that heritage by bringing a fresh twist to gummies and inviting fans to discover their next favorite treat.

HARIBO Balla Bites & Balla Bites Sour are now available for purchase in a variety of sizes at select stores nationwide, with availability expanding to additional retailers through early 2027. For more information, visit HARIBO.com and follow @haribousa on Instagram.

ABOUT HARIBO

HARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummi products, most famous for our classic Goldbears. Globally, the business employs nearly 8,500 associates and operates 15 production sites in 11 countries. A family-owned business with a century-long heritage, our founder, Hans Riegel, built HARIBO on a foundation of quality and inspiring moments of childlike happiness through our products. Established in 1920, HARIBO is the acronym that comprises our founder's name and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): HAns RIegel BOnn. We pride ourselves on making playful gummies that are meant to be shared so our inner child can always experience joy through sweet treats. HARIBO global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany, and its U.S. headquarters operates out of Rosemont, Ill. For more information, visit www.haribo.com.

Contact: Meggan Needham

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE HARIBO