HARIBO Launches Unicorn-i-licious, its First-Ever Unicorn Gummi Treat

New gummi features exciting unicorn-shapes in six flavors, including brand-new HARIBO U.S. flavors: Cotton Candy & Tangerine

ROSEMONT, Ill., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HARIBO , America's #1 gummi brand, has launched a brand-new gummi variety: Unicorn-i-licious, a magical treat that is as colorful and cute as it is tasty. This enchanting new gummi features a rainbow array of adorable unicorns in six unique flavors: Apple, Blue Raspberry, Berry Punch, Banana, and for the first time, Cotton Candy and Tangerine. Consumers are saying this fantastical new product isn't just delicious…it's Unicorn-i-licious!

"At HARIBO we're on a mission to inspire childlike happiness for fans everywhere, and we know that feeling will be even more special when they open a bag of Unicorn-i-licious," said Seth Klugherz, Vice President of Marketing, HARIBO of America, Inc. "We were inspired to create Unicorn-i-licious because we know consumers need joy in everyday moments, and so much of that joy goes back to the simplicity of childhood. The playfulness and nostalgia of unicorns coupled with the new flavors are sure to delight, and that's when the magic really begins!"

This tasty new variety is HARIBO's first unicorn gummi treat in its global assortment and is exclusive to the U.S. market. Unicorn-i-licious combines HARIBO's signature chew with whimsical unicorn shapes, and the magic really happens when consumers enjoy the bouncy texture and juicy flavors. The newest flavor, Cotton Candy, has never been featured in a U.S. HARIBO product, and its debut in a unicorn-shape makes Unicorn-i-licious undeniably sweeter.

Unicorn-i-licious joins a portfolio of more than 25 different HARIBO gummi varieties in the U.S., including fan-favorites like Goldbears, Twin Snakes, Starmix, Happy Cola and Happy Cherries. Unicorn-i-licious is the first new-to-market gummi innovation from HARIBO in 2024 and is available nationwide at U.S. retailers.

Unicorn-i-licious marks the beginning of HARIBO's exciting gummi releases, creative collaborations, and sweet surprises for fans planned this year. For more information about HARIBO, follow along on Instagram and Facebook or visit www.haribo.com .

ABOUT HARIBO

HARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummi products, most famous for our classic Goldbears. Globally, the business employs nearly 7,000 Associates and operates 16 production sites in 11 countries. A family-owned business with a century-long heritage, our founder, Hans Riegel, built HARIBO on a foundation of quality and inspiring moments of childlike happiness through our products. Established in 1920, HARIBO is the acronym that comprises our founder's name and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): HAns RIegel BOnn. We pride ourselves on making playful gummies that are meant to be shared so our inner-child can always experience joy through sweet treats. HARIBO global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany and its U.S. headquarters operates out of Rosemont, Ill. For more information, visit www.haribo.com .

