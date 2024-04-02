HARIBO Celebrates New Unicorn-i-licious Gummies with a Sweet Overnight Fan Experience

Secure a Stay in HARIBO's One-of-a-Kind "Treat Retreat" in NYC, Launching on National Unicorn Day (April 9)

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HARIBO, America's #1 gummi brand, is celebrating its brand-new Unicorn-i-licious gummies by offering fans a one-of-a-kind, overnight experience in New York City this April. Limited availability for two-night stays in HARIBO's custom unicorn-themed Treat Retreat will go live on National Unicorn Day (April 9), available to claim on a first come, first served basis.

The Treat Retreat brings HARIBO's fun and colorful Unicorn-i-licious gummies to life for kids and kids at heart, in the 2-bedroom accommodation, outfitted from floor to ceiling with countless Instagram-worthy moments. From rainbow prism lighting to a dreamy unicorn bedroom, plus a build-your-own pillow fort, gummi-inspired art and a unicorn-themed family-friendly mini bar; there's something for everyone to enjoy! Guests will go home with memorable swag, including unicorn slippers and eye masks to help relive the magic at their next sleepovers, and, of course, all the HARIBO Unicorn-i-licious gummies fans could want.

"At HARIBO, we put our fans first, and they inspired us to create our delicious new Unicorn-i-licious gummies. We wanted to take it a step further and celebrate this treat with an immersive experience for three lucky fans and their families and friends," said Seth Klugherz, VP of Marketing at HARIBO of America. "This once-in-a-lifetime stay will give fans the chance to live out their dreams in the most fun, colorful space you can imagine, all while enjoying their very own supply of HARIBO Unicorn-i-licious gummies. We hope this experience will continue to inspire childlike happiness and remind fans of all ages to find joy in everyday moments."

Fans interested in experiencing the Treat Retreat should set their phone reminders, post-it notes and alarms now! Availabilities go public beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 9 (National Unicorn Day), and they're sure to go faster than a unicorn can gallop down a rainbow. Fans can snag the complimentary two-night stay at the Treat Retreat in New York City, available only between April 10-18, 2024, by claiming a slot at haribotreatretreat.com . Availabilities will be claimed on a first come, first served basis. Additional rules and details can be found on the website, as well.

Unicorn-i-licious is one of HARIBO's most anticipated gummi innovations hitting shelves this year. The unicorn-shaped treats come in six tasty flavors, including cotton candy, blue raspberry, apple, tangerine, berry punch and banana.

For more information on HARIBO and the Treat Retreat, visit haribo.com and follow along at @HARIBOUSA on Instagram.

ABOUT HARIBO

HARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummi products, most famous for our classic Goldbears. Globally, the business employs nearly 7,000 Associates and operates 16 production sites in 11 countries. A family-owned business with a century-long heritage, our founder, Hans Riegel, built HARIBO on a foundation of quality and inspiring moments of childlike happiness through our products. Established in 1920, HARIBO is the acronym that comprises our founder's name and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): HAns RIegel BOnn. We pride ourselves on making playful gummies meant to be shared so our inner-child can always experience joy through sweet treats. HARIBO global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany, and its U.S. headquarters operate out of Rosemont, Ill. For more information, visit www.haribo.com .

