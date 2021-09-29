Harlan Capital Partners LLC Relocates to Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harlan Capital Partners LLC ("Harlan Capital") has announced that it is relocating its headquarters from New York City to Palm Beach, Florida. The firm's new offices will be located at 440 Royal Palm Way, Suite 300.

"We are excited for our company to start this new chapter as we move to one of Florida's fastest growing financial hubs from New York, which is where our firm was founded and will always hold special meaning for our business," said Josh Harlan, founder and managing partner. "Royal Palm Way is a flourishing community of leading investment funds, wealth advisors, banks and law firms, and was the clear choice as the next place for Harlan Capital to call home. We look forward to continuing to deliver the best-in-class service we are known for, now from our new office."

Harlan Capital Partners is an SEC-registered alternative investment advisory firm formed in 2011 by Joshua D. Harlan and Leonard M. Harlan. Founded in New York and headquartered in Palm Beach, FL, Harlan Capital focuses on investing in niche and emerging asset classes and strategies, including opportunistic credit and asset-based investments. It manages more than $325 million of original capital commitments across four funds. For more information, please visit harlancapital.com.

