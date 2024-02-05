Harlem Fashion Row to Stage 6th Annual Black History Month Fashion Summit

HFR has organized a sizzling lineup of sponsors and panelists and a spectacular fashion showcase for HFR Live- The Iconic Era. Style Icon Dapper Dan is among the special guests billed for the event.

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harlem Fashion Row (HFR), the premier agency advocating for designers of color, has announced the 6th staging of its annual Black History Month Summit. The event, dubbed HFR- Live – The Iconic Era, is scheduled for Thursday, February 15, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST.

Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR) Live Black History Summit

HFR's Black History Month Fashion Summit celebrates the contributions of notable black designers, pioneers, creative directors, editors, and influencers in the fashion industry. Some retail brands, fashion icons, and industry professionals will converge at the New York Venue to discuss and showcase opportunities in the fashion industry.

Gap Inc. and Hugo Boss are collaborating with the event as supporting sponsors. Within the Summit, Gap Inc. will be engaging in a conversation with Dapper Dan, a New York style icon and their longtime partner, to discuss their latest collaboration.

HFR has prepared a lineup of panelists and topics for the event. Some confirmed panelists for the event include Vogue Shopping Editor Alexis Bennett, Fashion Designer Andrea Iyamah, and Asia Milla Ware of THE CUT. The experts will discuss How to Build a Successful Black-owned D to C Brand, What's Working for HBCU Fashion Departments, and more.

The fashion summit was created to inspire the Black and Latinx community and inform them of the opportunities available in fashion. Brandice Daniels, CEO of Harlem Fashion Row, said: "We are honored to host an event again highlighting the impact of Black creativity in fashion. I am proud of the progress we've made over the years, the guests who have graciously consented to share their wisdom and expertise, and the opportunities for our aspiring designers."

Over the last couple of years, the HFR Fashion Summit has been hosted virtually. However, this year's event will be in-person in Harlem, New York. Some notable speakers who have appeared on the program in the past include Nasr, Editor and Chief of Harper's Bazaar; Teri Agins, Author and Former Wall Street Journal Columnist; Constance White, Award-winning Journalist and Arbiter of Culture and Style; Tom Ford; and Anish Melwani, Chairman and CEO of LVMH Inc.

For further information or to register for the event, visit Harlem's Fashion Row

About Harlem's Fashion Row

Founded in 2007 by Brandice Daniel, the organization supports emerging talent and provides a platform for underrepresented African American and Latino designers. Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR) engages audiences and aligns brand partners with emerging designers of color in Fashion. HFR's mission is to discover and showcase the emerging talent of color through a platform of national events and customized multi-platform programs. The organization initiates innovative events which attract a multitude of diverse influencers connected to the fashion industry. Their objective is to provide real business opportunities to people of color in fashion to showcase their skills and abilities in an industry, which is often inaccessible to this group. To learn more, please visit www.harlemsfashionrow.com .

SOURCE Harlem’s Fashion Row